Prime Day 2021: Best Amazon device deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is only a few weeks away, and it’s set to offer some of the best deals on all kinds of tech. Of course, given the fact that it’s an Amazon event, perhaps some of the best deals will be for Amazon devices. If you’re looking for the best Prime Day Amazon device deals, you’ve come to the right place.

Pretty much all of Amazon’s own devices are expected to get discounts for Prime Day — so whether you’re looking for an Echo speaker, an Echo Show smart display, a Fire TV device, or an Eero router, there should be something for your needs.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

The Amazon Prime Day 2021 event will actually take place over two days. Amazon has announced that the event will take place on June 21 and June 22 — and we’re expecting different deals on the two different days. In other words, if you don’t find what you’re looking for on day 1, it’s worth checking again on day 2.

What Prime Day Amazon device deals are we expecting?

Because Prime Day is an Amazon event, we’re expecting pretty much all of Amazon’s own devices, and the devices of the companies that it owns, to get discounts.

That starts with Amazon-built products. For starters, there will likely be deals on the Amazon Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays. We’ll also get deals on the Fire TV lineup, the Fire tablets, and Kindle e-readers.

Other Amazon-owned smart home devices will get discounts too. For example, Ring and Blink smart security cameras will probably get steep discounts, as will Eero’s smart Wi-Fi routers.

Best Prime Day Amazon deals

You don’t necessarily have to wait for Prime Day to get some good deals on Amazon products. We’ll be updating this list regularly in the lead-up to Prime Day, so read on to find some of the best Amazon device deals we could find so far.

Amazon Echo Dot 2020

Amazon revamped the overall design of the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot in 2020, resulting in better on-device processing and a better sound quality. The Amazon Echo Dot looks and sounds great, plus it has Alexa built right into it — making it easy to find out information from the web and control your smart home devices.

Amazon Echo Show 5 2019

The Amazon Echo Show makes Alexa a little more useful, thanks to the fact that it can give visual information for things like weather, and make it easier to control smart home devices with a touch. This is the 2019 model of the Echo Show 5, which isn’t the latest model — but it still has a lot to offer.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2018

Want the power of Alexa in your living room? The Fire TV Stick 4K is the way to go. With the Fire TV Stick 4K, you’ll get Amazon integration on your TV, plus you’ll be able to do things like search with your voice, thanks to the powerful voice remote.

Amazon Fire HD 10 2019

The Amazon Fire HD 10 isn’t the most powerful tablet out there, and if you can afford to buy an iPad you should do so. But in this price range, the Amazon Fire HD 10 can’t really be beat — offering a decent display, excellent integration with Amazon services, and more.

Eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 Router

Eero has offered some of the best Smart Wi-Fi routers for a while now. The Eero 6 brings Wi-Fi 6 support, and allows you to access all kinds of data straight from the Eero app. It also works with Alexa, making it easier than ever to control.