Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 iOS 17.2 Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Amazon Hack No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps Galaxy S24
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Blood Coast: Add this new French Netflix series to your watch list if you love gritty crime dramas

By
Published Dec 14th, 2023 6:12PM EST
Blood Coast on Netflix
Image: Laurent Le Crabe/Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Rogue cops, violent drug dealers, a gorgeous old European city — Netflix has gotten quite adept at taking these ingredients, putting them into the streaming blender, and cooking up one gritty crime drama after another. Some of the best include Snabba Cash and Suburra: Blood on Rome, while newer examples include Blood Coast — a six-episode cops vs. drug gangs saga in which cops desperate to clean up the mean streets of Marseilles hunt down a dangerous criminal.

It’s a French series (directed by César Awards winner and former police officer Olivier Marchal) that only debuted on the streamer a week ago. Yet it’s already rocketed straight to #1 in its category, dominating the latest weekly chart of the Top 10 non-English Netflix series in the world.

Blood Coast on NetflixImage source: Netflix
Blood Coast on NetflixImage source: Netflix

Blood Coast, about a Marseille DEA captain and his team as they close in on an elusive drug ring, racked up 5.6 million views for the week that ended on Dec. 10 — enough that the series would have been the #3 English series in the world, just behind Squid Game: The Challenge.

Here’s Netflix’s official summary of Blood Coast, which was filmed in Marseilles and Paris: The police captain’s team is so desperate to fight the bad guys that their, shall we say, “unorthodox” methods have triggered an investigation by internal affairs. The captain has “left bystanders with gunshot wounds, endangered the public, and bloodied a drug dealer in his custody. So he’s on thin ice when a new officer with a flawless record arrives on the scene straight from Interpol. Captain Alice Vidal is assigned to (Captain Lyès) Benamar’s case and becomes his partner.

“While their approaches may differ, they share the same objective: Track down the vicious drug lord Franck Murillo — by any means necessary.”

The launch of the series comes as Netflix continues to ramp up its investment in local European markets, as was evidenced earlier this year when Netflix held an event to showcase upcoming content from France. That content includes the high-octane series Fury, with an A-list French cast that’s set in the world of organized crime.

And then there’s Blood Coast, which in my opinion is perfect for fans of other Netflix crime series like Top Boy and the Narcos franchise. Check out a trailer for Blood Coast below.

Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News