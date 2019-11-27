It’s the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to plan your attack ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Thanks to the internet, Black Friday sales events have expanded dramatically in recent years, and many retailers offer plenty of early deals at Black Friday prices online. In fact, right now you can already get AirPods 2 at a new all-time low price, AirPods Pro for $15 off, discounted PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital codes and awesome PS4 console bundle deals, Sony’s legendary $350 WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones for $278, a hidden deal that slashes $50 off the Bose QC35 wireless noise cancelling headphones, smart TVs starting at $99.99, killer early Instant Pot deals, Echo Dots for less than they’ll cost on Black Friday when you buy three with the coupon code DOT3PACK, killer Fire TV Stick deals starting at $19.99, huge discounts on every Echo speaker you can think of, and so much more.
That said, plenty more deals will be available starting tomorrow, with some doorbusters only available in physical stores. The best way to prepare for the upcoming assault on your bank account is to decide beforehand what to get on Black Friday. And the best way to do it is by keeping tabs on all the Black Friday ads that have been released by major retailers. We’ve already covered those ads in great detail for you, and in this post you’ll find a handy recap of all the Black Friday information you should be aware of, from the actual ads to store hours and shipping information.
Amazon
- Black Friday ad: Amazon Black Friday 2019 is here: Everything you need to know
- Type of sales: Online
- Free shipping: Yes, on anything, but get Amazon Prime to enjoy free 2-day shipping
- Price matching: Yes, on certain items
- Extended sales: Yes, all through Black Friday week
- Cyber Monday: Amazon just released a massive list of Cyber Monday 2019 deals – here’s everything you need to know
Apple
- Black Friday ad: Apple’s Black Friday 2019 deals have been announced – here are all the best deals you’ll find
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Extended sales: Yes, through Cyber Monday
Best Buy
- Black Friday ad: Best Buy’s Black Friday 2019 deals are official: iPhone 11, Pixel 4, Note 10, and lots of other sales
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Opening Hours: Thanksgiving at 5:00 PM and Black Friday at 8:00 AM
- Free shipping: Yes, but $35 minimum purchase may be required
- Price matching: Yes, on certain items
- Extended sales: Yes, all Black Friday week
BJ’s Wholesale
- Black Friday ad: BJ’s Black Friday 2019 ad is official: Smart TVs, Nintendo Switch deals, iPad sale, and more
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM on Black Friday
- Free shipping: Yes on certain items
- Extended sales: Yes, all Black Friday week
Costco
- Black Friday ad: Costco’s Black Friday ad just leaked: Xbox, AirPods, Galaxy Note 10, laptop and TV deals
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Opening Hours: Closed on Thanksgiving
- Free shipping: Free 2-day delivery on certain items
- Extended sales: Yes, online on Thanksgiving
Dell
- Black Friday ad: Dell’s Black Friday ad is here: Cheaper laptops, desktops, and other electronics
- Type of sales: Online, but sales start at specific hours
eBay
- Black Friday ad: eBay’s Black Friday sales start today, and here’s how you can get all the best deals
- Type of sales: Online
- Free shipping: Yes, depends on deals
GameStop
- Black Friday ad: GameStop Black Friday 2019 ad posted: Tons of Switch, PS4, and Xbox One deals
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Opening Hours: 3:00 PM on Thanksgiving, 9:00 PM on Wednesday, November 28th at GameStop.com
- Free shipping: Yes, on orders over $35
- Black Friday ad: Google’s Black Friday sale includes great Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a discounts
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
HP
- Black Friday ad: HP’s Black Friday ad just leaked: Tons of deals on laptops, desktops, and more
- Type of sales: Online
- Free shipping: Yes
Kohl’s
- Black Friday ad: Kohl’s Black Friday ad is official: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox, and Beats deals
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Opening Hours: 5:00 on Thanksgiving, 12:01 AM on November 25 online
- Free shipping: Yes, on $25 minimum purchase
- Extended sales: Yes, all Black Friday week
Meijer
- Black Friday ad: Meijer’s Black Friday 2019 ad: Cheap TVs, AirPods, and video game console deals
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Opening Hours: 6:00 AM on Thanksgiving,
- Extended sales: Week of Black Friday
Newegg
- Black Friday ad: Newegg Black Friday deals: Xbox One, 4K TVs, and plenty of PC deals
- Type of sales: Online
Office Depot and Office Max
- Black Friday ad: Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday ad has leaked: Laptops, tablets, and more
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Opening Hours: 12:01 AM EST online on Thanksgiving
- Free shipping: Yes, on $45 minimum purchase
Sam’s Club
- Black Friday ad: Sam’s Club Black Friday 2019 ad: Tons of deals on 4K TVs, cameras, consoles, and more
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Opening Hours: Online sales start on Thanksgiving day, stores open at 7:00 AM on Black Friday,
- Free shipping: Yes, on most items, no minimum purchase – but for members only
- Price matching: Yes, but only in certain conditions
- Extended sales: Through Sunday, December 1st
Samsung
- Black Friday ad: Samsung’s Black Friday sale includes big savings on 2019 TVs, soundbars, monitors and more
- Type of sales: Online
Staples
- Black Friday ad: Staples’ Black Friday sales just leaked: iPads, AirPods, Windows PCs, smart speakers, and more
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM on Black Friday, but sales start online on Thanksgiving
- Free shipping: Yes, on $35 minimum purchase
- Price matching: Yes, but conditions apply
T-Mobile
- Black Friday ad: T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals unveiled early, ahead of Friday launch
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
Target
- Black Friday ad: Target Black Friday 2019 announced: iPhone 11 deals, 4K TVs, and an early ‘HoliDeals’ event
- Type of sales: Online and in store
- Opening Hours: Early access on November 27th to RedCard and Circle members. 5:00 PM on Thanksgiving and 6:00 AM on Black Friday
- Free shipping: Yes, on orders over $35 or with RedCard payments
- Price matching: Yes, but conditions apply
- Extended sales: Yes, on Wednesday and Thursday
Verizon
- Black Friday ad: Verizon runs down all of its best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
Walmart
- Black Friday ad: Walmart’s massive Black Friday 2019 ad is official: iPhone 11, AirPods, Nintendo Switch, and so much more
- Type of sales: Online and in stores
- Opening Hours: 10:00 PM EST online on Wednesday. Stores open at 6:00 PM local time on Thanksgiving day
- Free shipping: Yes, on orders over $35
- Price matching: Yes, but conditions apply
- Extended sales: Yes, week of Black Friday
Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2019 deals hub to stay on top of all the best deals this Black Friday season.