Meijer’s Black Friday 2019 ad: Cheap TVs, AirPods, and video game console deals

Meijer’s Black Friday 2019 ad is out, and we’re looking at 86 pages of deals that will kick off at various times during Black Friday week. Actual Black Friday doorbusters and discounts will begin at 6:00 AM on Thanksgiving, but the retail chain will also host early deals all week long, including discounts that are going to be valid only on Saturday.
Posted online by BFAds, the ad is divided into three sections as follows: The first 48 pages include offers that go live on Thursday and Friday; pages 49 through 56 list Saturday deals, while the last 30 pages include sales that will be available to buyers all week long.
In addition to the actual discounts that Meijer will offer buyers on various products, the store is also going to award coupons of different values at checkout, which can then be used for future purchases in December. We’ve highlighted the items that are bundled with coupons below, so be sure to be on the lookout for those for extra savings.
Consoles and games
- $349.99 Xbox One X Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order bundle (save $150)
- $299.99 PS4 Pro console bundle (save $100)
- $299.99 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle
- $199.99 Xbox One S Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order bundle (save $100)
- $199.99 PS4 console bundle (save $100)
- $149.99 PS4 all-digital edition (save $100)
- $149.99 Nintendo 2DS XL – save $25 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
TV
- $749.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $750)
- $649.99 70-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $250) – save $25 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $649.99 70-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV (save $100)
- $699.99 65-inch LG 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV (save $500) – save $25 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $479.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $300) – save $50 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $349.99 65-inch Element 4K UHD Smart TV (save $250)
- $379.99 58-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $220) – save $50 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $349.99 58-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV (save $249.91)
- $699.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD QLED Smart TV (save $500) – save $50 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $549.99 55-inch LG 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV (save $350) – save $25 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $329.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $200)
- $179.99 55-inch Element Smart Roku 4K UHD TV (save $270)
- $279.99 55-inch Element Smart Roku 4K UHD TV (save $50)
- $279.99 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $170)
- $249.99 50-inch Element Smart LED TV (save $80)
- $179.99 50-inch RCA 4K UHD TV (save $200)
- $279.99 49-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $100) – save $25 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $279.99 43-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $170)
- $229.99 43-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $50) – save $25 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $129.99 40-inch RCA 4K UHD TV (save $70)
- $189.99 40-inch Vizio Smart TV (save $30)
- $149.99 Apple TV media player – save $50 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $149.99 32-inch Vizio Smart TV (save $30)
- $89.99 32-inch Element Full HD LED TV (save $40)
- $49.99Roku Ultra streaming stick (save $50)
- $24.99Amazon Fire Stick 4K streaming stick (save $25)
- $25Chromecast 3rd-gen (save $10)
- $19.99Amazon Fire Stick (save $20)
Smartphones and tablets
- $499 iPad Air – save $150 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $399 iPad mini – save $125 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $329 iPad 7th-gen, 32GB – save $50 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $159.99 10-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (save $70)
- $119.99 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB (save $30)
- $99.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition 32GB (save $50)
- $59.99 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16GB (save $40)
- $29.99 Amazon Fire 7 16GB (save $20)
Wearables
- $199.99 Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch – save $50 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $199.95 Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $149 AirPods with wireless charging case (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $159 AirPods with wired charging case – save $50 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $119.95 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $80) – save $20 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $149.95 Fitbit Versa 2 (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $119.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds (save $10) – save $20 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $99.95 Fitbit Charge 3 (save $60) – save $20 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- $99.95 Fitbit Versa (save $60) – save $20 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
Miscellaneous
- $79 Google Nest Hub (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
- 15% off App Store and iTunes gift cards valued $50 or more
Laptops and Desktops
- $149.99 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with a coupon printed at checkout
These are some of the biggest discounts on consumer electronics from the massive Meijer catalog, but you’ll find a lot of other sales in the full ad scan, available at this link.