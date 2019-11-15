Sam’s Club Black Friday 2019 ad: Tons of deals on 4K TVs, cameras, consoles, and more

Many of the major retailers have already either shared their Black Friday 2019 ads or have had them leaked, but on Friday, one of the bigger names in brick-and-mortar storefronts finally threw its hat into the ring. As was the case with Walmart, there are far too many deals for us to cover in a single article, but below are a bunch of the best electronics deals we could find in the 16-page ad that started making the rounds this week.

According to the ad, Sam’s Club will open its doors at 7 a.m. local time on Friday, November 29th, and the deals will run through Sunday, December 1st. If you want to get a head start, Sam’s Club says customers will be able to shop early on samsclub.com/blackfriday beginning on November 28th (Thanksgiving Day).

TVs

Video game consoles

Cameras

Accessories

If you want to scroll through all of our Black Friday 2019 content, be sure to check out the landing page. We will be sharing all of the ads as they make their way online, as well as rounding up the best deals.