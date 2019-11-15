Sam’s Club Black Friday 2019 ad: Tons of deals on 4K TVs, cameras, consoles, and more

Many of the major retailers have already either shared their Black Friday 2019 ads or have had them leaked, but on Friday, one of the bigger names in brick-and-mortar storefronts finally threw its hat into the ring. As was the case with Walmart, there are far too many deals for us to cover in a single article, but below are a bunch of the best electronics deals we could find in the 16-page ad that started making the rounds this week.
According to the ad, Sam’s Club will open its doors at 7 a.m. local time on Friday, November 29th, and the deals will run through Sunday, December 1st. If you want to get a head start, Sam’s Club says customers will be able to shop early on samsclub.com/blackfriday beginning on November 28th (Thanksgiving Day).
TVs
- LG 82″ Class 8070 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV w/AI ThinQ® – 82UM8070PUA: $1,599
- VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65” Class 4K HDR Smart TV – P659-G: $879
- SAMSUNG 65″ Class 7-Series Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV – UN65RU730DFXZA: $599
- Philips 75″ Class 4K UHD HDR Smart AndroidTV – 75PFL5704/F7: $599
- VIZIO V-Series™ 58″ Class 4K HDR Smart TV – V585-G: $299
- LG 49″ Class 6900 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV – 49UM6900PUA: $269
- LG 43″ Class 6900 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV – 43UM6910PUA: $219
Video game consoles
- New Nintendo Switch model, Wireless Controller, Case, and Car Charger: $334.98
- Select Xbox One consoles: $100 off
- PS4 (1TB Slim) software bundle with 3 free games: $199
Cameras
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera Bundle with EF-S 18-55mm IS Lens, 70-300mm Lens, 32GB SD Card, Instructional Video and Camera Bag: $499.98 (was $599.98)
- Nikon D3500 24.2MP DX DSLR Kit w/ 18-55mm & 70-300mm NIKKOR AF-P Zoom Lenses: $399.98 (was $549.98)
- Night Owl 6-Channel 4K Hybrid Security System with 1TB Hard Drive, 4-4K Wired & 2-1080p Wireless Cameras: $299 (was $499)
Accessories
- Linksys AC5000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Wireless AC Router: $179.98 (was $249.98)
- HP OfficeJet 5258 Wireless All-in-One Printer: $47.87 (was $109.87)
- Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless Headphones: $99.88 (was $129.88)
- Sonos Beam – Shadow Edition: $299 (was $369)
- Google Nest Hub: Buy 2 for $129 (was $258)
If you want to scroll through all of our Black Friday 2019 content, be sure to check out the landing page. We will be sharing all of the ads as they make their way online, as well as rounding up the best deals.