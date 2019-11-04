Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday ad has leaked: Laptops, tablets, and more

As we inch closer to Thanksgiving Day, the ads for Black Friday sales events are going to continue to pile up, as was the case this morning as the ad for Office Depot and OfficeMax leaked online. Office Depot probably won’t be the first retailer that comes to mind when you start looking for great deals on electronics, but there were a surprising number of deals that caught my eye when I scrolled through the leaked ad on Monday morning.

There are a ton of solid electronics deals scattered throughout the leaked ad, but these are some of the best:

Laptops

Printers

Miscellaneous

Be sure to check out the full 18-page ad on BFAds.net if you want to see all the deals Office Space and OfficeMax will have to offer when sales start on their websites at 12:01 AM EST on Thursday, November 28th.