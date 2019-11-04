Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday ad has leaked: Laptops, tablets, and more

As we inch closer to Thanksgiving Day, the ads for Black Friday sales events are going to continue to pile up, as was the case this morning as the ad for Office Depot and OfficeMax leaked online. Office Depot probably won’t be the first retailer that comes to mind when you start looking for great deals on electronics, but there were a surprising number of deals that caught my eye when I scrolled through the leaked ad on Monday morning.
There are a ton of solid electronics deals scattered throughout the leaked ad, but these are some of the best:
Laptops
-
Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad S145 Laptop w/ AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD & Windows 10 (81UT003WUS): $349.99 (was $519.99)
-
Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad S340 Laptop w/ Intel Core i7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 (81VW0020US): $449.99 (was $779.99)
-
HP 11.6″ Chromebook Laptop w/ Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB Memory, 16GB eMMC Drive & Chrome OS in Anodized Silver (11-v010nr): $99.99 (was $199.99)
-
HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop w/ Intel Core i3, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Win 10 Home (15-dw0050od): $329.99 (was $549.99)
-
HP 15.6″ Laptop w/ Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory/16GB Intel Optane Memory, 256GB SSD & Win 10 (15-dy1095od): $549.99 (was $899.99)
Printers
-
HP Officejet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Color Printer w/ Mobile Printing: $39.99 (was $99.99)
-
HP ENVY Photo 7155 Wireless Color Inkjet All in One Photo Printer w/ Mobile Printing: $79.99 (was $179.99)
-
HP Officejet Pro 6978 All-in-One Wireless Color Printer w/ Mobile Printing: $69.99 (was $179.99)
-
Brother Compact Wireless Monochrome Laser All-In-One Printer w/ Scanner, Copier & Fax (MFC-L2710DW): $139.99 (was $199.99)
Miscellaneous
-
AOC 23.6″ LED Curved Gaming Monitor (24G1OD): $149.99 (was $229.99)
-
Atari Arcade1Up Space Invaders Counter-cade: $169.99 (was $199.99)
-
Western Digital My Passport Go 1TB SSD w/ SanDisk 64GB USB Flash Drive: $119.99 (was $199.99)
-
Keurig K50 Classic Coffee Maker (Black/Silver): $79.99 (was $129.99)
-
Arozzi Arena Leggero Gaming Desk (Black): $179.99 (was $299.99)
Be sure to check out the full 18-page ad on BFAds.net if you want to see all the deals Office Space and OfficeMax will have to offer when sales start on their websites at 12:01 AM EST on Thursday, November 28th.