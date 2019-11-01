Kohl’s Black Friday ad is official: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox, and Beats deals

Kohl’s is yet again one of the first retailers to unveil its Black Friday promotions this year, with the official ad having been posted online on November 1st, just like before. Sales begin on Thanksgiving Day in stores (that’s at 5:00 PM local time), but you’ll be able to shop the same deals online starting at 12:01 AM CT on November 25th.

Kohl’s will reward buyers with $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent between November 25th and the 29th, as well as an additional 15% off your purchase during the same period. Furthermore, spending $25 or more online gets you free shipping from November 25th through December 4th.

Here are the best tech deals in the Kohl’s 66-page ad, and you’ll want to pay extra attention to the Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch sales the retailer has prepared:

Consoles and games

TV

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Don’t forget to check out the full Kohl’s Black Friday 2019 catalog at this link to explore all the other discounts that will be available to buyers this season.

