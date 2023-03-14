Refurbished iPhone 13 models now on sale at Apple’s online store

If you have been waiting for an affordable way to get your hands on a last-gen iPhone 13 directly from Apple, we have good news. As spotted by MacRumors on Monday, Apple now sells certified refurbished iPhone 13 models via its online store. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in a variety of colors and storage sizes.

Refurbished iPhone 13 models available now

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series on September 24th, 2021, just days after hosting the annual reveal event at Apple Park. The phones have been on sale for over a year, but with the iPhone 14 now readily available, Apple is finally giving US customers the option to buy a refurbished model of the last-generation device at a discounted price.

A certified refurbished iPhone 13 starts at $619, the iPhone 13 Pro‌ starts at $759, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $849. Those are the prices for the 128GB versions of each model, and if you want more storage space, you’re going to have to pay extra.

As with all of Apple’s refurbished products, supply is limited, and you might not be able to find the exact model that you want. For example, at the time of writing, there aren’t any iPhone 13 models with more than 128GB of storage. Similarly, there aren’t any iPhone 13 Pro Max models with less than 256GB of storage. You can’t be quite as picky.

If you do opt to buy a certified refurbished iPhone 13 from Apple, you should know it comes with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a one-year warranty. Apple also ensures the following for all of its refurbished devices, including the iPhone 13:

Full functional testing, genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary), and a thorough cleaning

The original Operating System or a more recent version

All refurbished devices are repackaged in a brand new box with all accessories and cables

You could also wait six months for the reveal of the iPhone 15 if you aren’t in a rush.