Last-minute leaks reveal 12 iOS 26 features debuting at WWDC 2025

Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote starts in a few hours, but several last-minute leaks have surfaced about what the company might reveal for iOS 26. The new software update is expected to bring a major revamp, new AI functions, and other key tweaks that could make the iPhone experience even better. Here’s everything we know so far.

Major redesign: Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports iOS 26 “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.” According to Gurman, Apple will unify the look of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to deliver a more straightforward experience across the platform. He says Apple will bet on a new Liquid Glass UI for this revamp.

Ahead of the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple might have leaked this new UI with updated Apple Music playlists. They were found by X user Aaron:

Apple Music has just listed 3 new #WWDC25 playlistsWWDC25 Sunshine – Change your latitude with the music of the islands.WWDC25 Jazz – Cutting-edge music from the global frontiers of jazz.WWDC25 Power Up – Pure energy from the summer's most electrifying artists. pic.twitter.com/0Yr8eJDfqN — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 9, 2025

Game App Store: Apple is planning to replace Game Center with a new Game App Store. Evidence of this new iOS 26 app leaked early Monday morning.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Phone app changes: Gurman also reports that the Phone app will get a new view combining “favorite contacts, recent calls, and voicemails into a single, scrollable window.”

Camera app: Apple will simplify the Camera app after overcomplicating it over the years.

Messages app: The updated Messages app will add backgrounds and the ability to create polls.

Apple Intelligence features coming with iOS 26

Image source: Apple Inc.

Most iOS 26 leaks about Apple Intelligence come from Mark Gurman. Here’s what you should expect:

Apple Intelligence available to developers: As previously reported by the journalist, Apple plans to let developers integrate Apple Intelligence models into their apps.

AI-powered battery mode: Apple is preparing an AI-powered battery management mode for iOS 26, which will “analyze how a person uses their device and make adjustments to conserve energy.” This Apple Intelligence feature is expected to be a highlight for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model. That said, the company might wait to announce it with the device.

Live Translation: Apple plans to introduce a Live Translation mode for AirPods and Siri. According to Gurman, this could be one of the most useful Apple Intelligence features in iOS 26, letting users speak different languages while still understanding each other.

AI-powered doctor service: Gurman has also reported on a revamped Health app with an AI coach feature. While this isn’t expected in the first wave of iOS 26 updates, Apple aims to enhance its Apple One service with exclusive wellness guidance focused on balancing workouts and rest.

Revamped Shortcuts app: Likely delayed until 2026, Apple wants to let users create new shortcuts using Apple Intelligence models.

Genmoji: A small update will let users combine a pair of existing standard emojis to create a totally new one.

Google Gemini integration: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will let iPhone users add third-party LLM apps to power Apple Intelligence. The main rumored partnership is with Google Gemini.