Apple seeds beta 3 of watchOS 11.4 and tvOS 18.4 with new emojis

Apple is following the beta testing of its latest operating systems, including watchOS 11.4 and tvOS 18.4. At this moment, only one main feature—seven new emojis—has been confirmed for watchOS 11.4. Besides that, we expect a few tweaks for Apple Watch and Apple TV users.

As mentioned above, watchOS 11.4 beta 3 added new emojis. Back in May, Unicode previewed seven new emojis, including a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and splatter.

With watchOS 10.4, Apple added the following figures: Mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads. In addition, 18 people and body emojis were added, with the option to face them in either direction. With that update, Apple also added Siri improvements, which we could see again. Since Apple Intelligence is unavailable for Apple Watch users, it shouldn’t stop the company from improving its personal assistant on the watch.

For tvOS 18.4, there are two main features we are still waiting for:

Besides Snoopy screensavers, Apple promised another option for its Shows and Movies. During tvOS 18.2 beta testing, MacRumors found references to two other screensavers, but they have been removed on the following tvOS 18.3 beta; it’s unclear if Apple will bring new screensavers or if it’s already saving them for tvOS 19; Robot vacuum support: While it was rumored to arrive later last year, Apple postponed this feature. It’s possible that tvOS 18.4 finally adds it.

Besides those features, watchOS 11.4 and tvOS 18.4 beta 3 seem light on features. We also don’t know any rumors about the company’s focus on watchOS 12 and tvOS 19, even though there are reports that Apple plans to revamp its smart home offering with an Amazon Echo Show-like device, a doorbell ring with Face ID, and more.

Alongside watchOS 11.4 and tvOS 18.4 beta 2, Apple also seeded the third test versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, and visionOS 2.4.