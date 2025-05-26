Apple Intelligence is just flashy Siri fluff, and iOS 19 won’t change much either

WWDC 2025 kicks off in only two weeks. While Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference has always been seen as an exciting period for developers and the company’s enthusiasts, this WWDC feels slightly unlike the others. Reports suggest Apple is preparing a system-wide revamp of its operating systems, including iOS 19. Still, while this could have been massive a few years ago, it seems the company is missing the party, as Apple’s competitors are focusing on state-of-the-art AI features.

That said, when the company unveiled iOS 18, I was very excited about testing the new Apple Intelligence features and important system changes, including making iOS more customizable. However, as I started to give Siri another chance, it only disappointed me more and more. For example, in early 2024, Apple added the ability to access your health data without sending anything to a server. Incredible and private, right?

Well, today I asked Siri about how much I sunbathed this weekend. After all, the Apple Watch measures the user’s exposure to the sun. First, it showed me the temperature for today. Then, it started working with ChatGPT. If Apple added private health-related queries to Siri, why would it be so hard for the assistant to get it right?

With that in mind, it seems iOS 18 can be summarized as a pretty Siri animation, but that actually doesn’t change a user’s life. Unfortunately, iOS 19 seems to follow the same path, as Apple is expected to make all its future operating systems similar to visionOS.

However, what matters the most, Apple Intelligence, is only expected to improve current capabilities in iOS 19. That said, Apple Intelligence’s current capabilities include underwhelming features, such as Summary Notification that doesn’t work properly, Writing Tools that don’t catch grammar mistakes, and emoji generation that does not always work as promoted.

Reports suggest Apple will also introduce an AI-powered battery feature, an AI-coach for health-related functions, and, possibly, the all-new Siri in iOS 19. Still, users shouldn’t expect the all-new Siri to be on par with what ChatGPT, Copilot, and other AI agents are doing.

Below, you can check some of the features we expect Apple to unveil at WWDC 2025