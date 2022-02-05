How to get a free HBO Max account

HBO Max has become one of the best subscription services out there. The service leverages the massive library that Warner Bros has under its belt, offering franchises like the DC Universe and Harry Potter, and beloved TV shows like Friends. Because of that, it makes sense that you might want an HBO Max subscription — and that you might want to find a way to get a free HBO Max subscription.

HBO Max isn’t the most expensive subscription service out there, but it’s not necessarily cheap either. You can get the service with ads for $9.99, or without ads for $14.99.

Interested in getting the service without having to pay for it? There are some ways to get the streaming service for free, and it’s completely legal. Here’s how to get HBO Max for free.

With an AT&T subscription

One of the easiest ways to get a subscription in the U.S. is with your AT&T plan. That’s right, it’s entirely possible that you already have access to the streaming service, if you’re an AT&T subscriber.

Unfortunately, not all AT&T subscribers automatically get a subscription for free — you’ll need a certain plan to get HBO Max. The only plan that currently offers HBO Max is the AT&T Unlimited Elite plan — which is the company’s highest-end subscription. If you already have that plan, then you can claim access to the streaming service.

To sign in to the service with an AT&T subscription, go to HBOMax.com and hit the “sign in with a provider” button. You can then sign in through AT&T, and you should get access to the subscription.

Subscribe to AT&T

With a US Mobile subscription

US Mobile subscribers may also be able to get HBO Max for free. US Mobile customers with an Unlimited plan and three lines get access to one “perk,” while those with four lines will get two perks. Customers can choose what perk they want — and one of those options is HBO Max. There are other perks available too, including things like Disney+, game-streaming services, and more.

Subscribe to US Mobile

With a Cricket Wireless subscription

Cricket Wireless offers the service to certain subscribers too. Like the other options, you will need one of Cricket Wireless’ higher-end plans. In fact, the only Cricket Wireless plan that offers access is Cricket’s $60-per-month Unlimited + 15GB Mobile Hotspot plan. This is its most expensive plan — but if you like the perks on offer, it may be worth the price.

To sign in to HBO Max through Cricket Wireless head to HBOMax.com, then tap the “sign in with a provider” button. Then select Cricket Wireless and sign in to your Cricket Wireless account.

Subscribe to Cricket Wireless

With an existing HBO subscription

If you already have HBO, you’re entitled to a HBO Max subscription too. You might have HBO without actually being aware of it, especially if you subscribe to a cable TV package. If you have a cable TV package through a service like Dish, Verizon, or DirecTV, with HBO, you can sign in to HBO Max with your provider.

To do so, head to HBOMax.com, then press the “sign in with a provider” button. You’ll then be able to sign in to the service through your provider.

Can I use a friend’s HBO Max account?

HBO imposes limits on how many profiles and concurrent streams can be used in an account at any given time. You can set up up to five profiles on your account, and there can be up to three streams at a time.

Still, the service does allow users to share accounts with others. You’ll need the username and password to log in to HBO Max.