The Spanish crime thriller Sky High has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular series

Andy Meek
Published Mar 20th, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Sky High: The Series on Netflix
Image: Jaime Olmedo/Netflix

Among the slew of Netflix releases that hit the streaming giant on Friday — which included the new dance competition series Dance 100 and the animated film The Magician’s Elephant — fans of crime thrillers were rewarded with the debut of Sky High: The Series, a Spanish-language sequel to the 2020 Netflix movie of the same name.

This new show, which has already climbed to #4 in the US, is an easy show to jump into and enjoy and will no doubt appeal to fans of similar Netflix offerings like Money Heist and Sky Rojo. It looks fantastic, the writing and action are crisp and keep you engaged, and focusing the narrative on the character of Sole (a young woman moving on from the death of her husband and gang leader Angel) was in my opinion an excellent choice on the part of the creators this time around.

Sky High comes from director Daniel Calparsoro (Centaur, To Steal from a Thief) and is written by Jorge Guerricaechevarría (Eye for an Eye, Celda 211). The synopsis from Netflix:

“A phone call in the middle of the night will change Sole’s destiny. Ángel, her husband and leader of a gang of gangsters has died; turned overnight into a young widow with a son to take care of and many troubled businesses to run, Sole is not willing to return to the tutelage of her father Rogelio, one of the biggest dealers of stolen objects in Madrid.”

Sole, instead, decides to make a living for herself — and to look for new allies to help her make sense of the deaths that have changed her life. She also makes contact with and earns the trust of a gang of thieves so she can carry out ambitious robberies again, while avoiding both the police as well as different mafia groups that stand in her way.

In the US, Sky High: The Series is currently outperforming the blockbuster Netflix K-drama The Glory, as well as other established Netflix hits like Wednesday and Perfect Match. Check out more images from the new series below:

Sky High: The Series on Netflix
Asia Ortega as Sole in “Sky High: The Series.” Image source: Jaime Olmedo/Netflix
Sky High: The Series on Netflix
Álvaro Rico as Fernan in “Sky High: The Series.” Image source: Jaime Olmedo/Netflix
Sky High: The Series on Netflix
Luis Tosar as Rogelio and Asia Ortega as Sole in “Sky High: The Series.” Image source: Jaime Olmedo/Netflix
Andy Meek
Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years.

