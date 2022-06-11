5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.

Everything about this show is a 10, and this cannot be stressed enough. The writing, the unforgettable characters, including an iconic antihero in the form of Tommy Shelby (plus all of the Shelby women, who are tough as nails), not to mention the aesthetic and production values that make pre- and post-war England come so vibrantly alive again. And don’t get me started on the killer theme song. Or the cool-looking and fashionable trenchcoats and newsboy caps that the Peaky Blinders wear.

The show is as much fun to look at as it is to get caught up in the story. Needless to say, we’ve got all the details about Season 6 below. Along with a summary of some of the other major releases hitting Netflix in the coming week.

Netflix new releases: Peaky Blinders season 6

The 6-episode new season of Peaky Blinders debuted on Netflix on Friday, June 10. Events kick off with Black Day, the title of Episode 1 (wherein we’re reminded that the bungled assassination of Mosley cost the Shelbys a family member.) Also, the episode summary teases, the imminent end of the Prohibition era will bring Tommy to North America.

The Shelbys need to find new revenue streams once Prohibition ends. Meanwhile, there’s also a sad note to be aware of — missing from Season 6 for the first time will be actress Helen McCroy. She played Tommy’s stalwart and iconic aunt, Polly Gray, since the series debuted. McCroy, unfortunately, passed away in 2021.

Season 6 is also an ending (of sorts) for the show. It will mark the end of the series, but not of the Peaky Blinders story, itself. That’s because creator Steven Knight is also working on a feature-length movie.

In terms of some of the other big releases hitting the streamer over the coming days? There’s also Spiderhead, a movie based on George Saunders’ short story for The New Yorker titled Escape from Spiderhead.

The basic plot is as follows. Chris Hemsworth plays Steve Abnesti, described as a brilliant visionary who runs a state-of-the-art prison. In exchange for commuted sentences, the prison’s inmates wear a device surgically attached to them. One that, specifically, delivers mind-altering drugs. Oh, and one other thing about this prison — there are no bars or cells. The prisoners are basically given the chance to become better versions of themselves. Or not, in this genre-bending take on what it means to push the limits of free will.

The movie, directed by Tom Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, hits Netflix on June 17.

Other Netflix new releases

Also on the docket for the coming week, we’ve got a rebirth of Iron Chef on deck. Plus a documentary about pop superstar Jennifer Lopez, as well as a TV series about a tech support worker who becomes a messenger of God.

Halftime: In this 90-minute documentary (now streaming), Lopez “reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight.”

God’s Favorite idiot: This 8-episode TV series stars Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, and is coming on June 15. According to the Netflix synopsis, “Mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co-worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire, and an impending apocalypse.”

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend: The Netflix summary of this new season, also coming on June 15, is as follows. “Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever ‘Iron Legend.’”

