watchOS 10.3 beta 2 now available to Apple Watch developers

Published Jan 3rd, 2024 1:23PM EST
watchOS 10.2 beta / Apple Watch Ultra 2 Now Playing section appears close to pair of HomePod mini // watchOS 10.3 beta
Image: José Adorno for BGR

After releasing watchOS 10.2 last month, Apple is already seeding beta 2 of watchOS 10.3. At the moment, it’s unclear what’s new with this operating system update, but there’s at least one feature that Apple has promised to add during the watchOS 10 cycle.

After adding NameDrop, double-tap gesture, and the ability of Siri to read and log on-device Health requests, Apple needs to add this other feature below to watchOS:

  • Media suggestions will appear at the top of the Smart Stack if nothing is playing on a nearby HomePod

In addition, Apple might be planning to support the Apple Music Collaborative Playlists view on this operating system update, although it’s unclear how it could be implemented. Besides watchOS 10.3 beta 2, Apple is also seeding the second testing versions of iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, and tvOS 17.3.

With watchOS 10.2, Apple added the ability to ask Siri to read and log on-device Health requests. Users can also automatically view Now Playing when in the proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts. In addition, you can swipe to switch your main watch face after enabling this change under Settings and Clock.

Lastly, this update adds these features:

  • Enable the ability to confirm ending workouts in Settings
  • Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers’ voices in most Fitness+ workouts
  • Resolves an issue that can cause watch faces added in the Watch app on iPhone to not appear on Apple Watch

Once we learn more about watchOS 10.3 beta 2, we’ll make sure to update the story. Another interesting feature we’ve been waiting for, new emojis, will likely be added in a future testing version, most likely around watchOS 10.4. BGR will let you know once Apple discloses what are the changes in the new operating system updates.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

