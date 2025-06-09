Massive iOS 26 makeover is all about the revolutionary iPhone 20 design

Apple will host its annual developers conference on Monday, but WWDC 2025 will be unlike the event in recent years. All of Apple’s operating systems are getting a big redesign this year. iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 will look more alike than ever thanks to a huge design makeover.

Identical UIs will make switching from iPhone to iPad to Mac even easier than it is now. Everything will feel familiar because everything will look the same. Also, everything should resemble the glass-like visionOS software that runs on the Vision Pro. You’ll see translucent elements everywhere, whether it’s on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

This is also the year Apple gives its operating systems a big name change. Instead of iOS 19, we’re getting iOS 26. The same “26” moniker will apply to all the Apple OS updates this year. It might be confusing to some, but it also makes sense. It’ll be easier to know what OS you’re using and what features to expect.

Name changes aside, I’ve written more than once that the purpose of the big iOS 26 redesign isn’t just about giving users a new visual experience.

Apple is preparing its operating systems for what’s coming next. A foldable iPhone could arrive as soon as next year. A foldable iPad or Mac will follow. Apple is also working on smart glasses and aiming to manufacture AR glasses down the line. For all that, you need a fluid user interface and operating systems that look the same, even if they function differently.

It turns out the big iOS 26 redesign also relates to a non-foldable iPhone of the future, the 20th anniversary iPhone expected in 2027, which we’ll call iPhone 20 for now.

The foldable “iPhone Fold” will need to switch from iPhone mode to iPad mode depending on how it’s used. The same goes for the foldable iPad, which will need to work more like a Mac when used as a desktop. The updates in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26 will help make those transitions seamless. Apple wants to ensure all app experiences feel consistent.

App icons, animations, menus, and menu items are all getting updated this year, anticipating that future. Using visionOS as the design base also means future head-worn Apple devices will have a familiar UI if you’re already using an iPhone.

A close-up at the translucent menus in iOS 26’s purported Camera app redesign. Image source: YouTube

Mark Gurman’s latest report in Bloomberg (via Daring Fireball) reveals a cool detail about the “Liquid Glass” UI coming to iOS 26. That’s apparently the internal name for the new translucent buttons and menus arriving on the iPhone this year.

Apple is reportedly giving the iPhone this glassy look in anticipation of the iPhone 20. That 20th anniversary phone is expected to have an all-glass display with curved edges and minimal bezels. The screen won’t have a cutout since the Face ID system and selfie camera will be placed under the display.

We’ve seen phones with curved edges before, and some brands have tried under-display cameras. But the iPhone 20 could still be a game-changer. Apple combining both features suggests the tech is finally ready for prime time. That move will likely push competitors to roll out phones with wraparound curved screens and hidden cameras, too.

An all-screen, all-glass iPhone 20 would definitely benefit from a new UI that looks like glass. iOS 26 is preparing us for that. Apps with translucent toolbars, transparent menus and tabs, and icons that reflect light could pair perfectly with a device that’s basically one seamless piece of glass.

Speculation aside, the new Liquid Glass UI is high on my list of exciting iOS 26 features, and I can’t wait to see it on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.