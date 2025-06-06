7 of the most exciting new iOS 26 features coming to your iPhone

Apple will open WWDC 2025 on Monday with its annual introductory keynote, where it will demo the tentpole features of its various operating systems. This will be a media event to remember for several reasons.

First, Apple has to address the Apple Intelligence elephant in the room. iOS 18 failed to deliver Apple’s AI promises, with the biggest Apple Intelligence feature still vaporware (for now).

Second, Apple will introduce a new design language for all its operating systems, which will help unify the software experiences across its products. It’s already very easy to move from an iPhone to an iPad or Mac, but the new visuals should make that experience seamless.

Finally, this is the year when Apple also changes the naming structure for all its operating systems. There’s no iOS 19. Instead, we’re getting iOS 26, a moniker that probably means “2026.” All other operating systems will get the same “26” designator.

With all that in mind, iOS 26 will be the most interesting thing coming out of WWDC 2025 for me. I’m a longtime iPhone user, and I’m already looking forward to the iOS 26 beta releases. Many iOS 26 design details and features have leaked in the past few months, so I’ll give you a list of my priorities for the upcoming operating system.

I won’t make the same mistake as last year. I won’t get excited about big Apple Intelligence features, like a SiriGPT experience that could rival ChatGPT. Instead, I’ll take the smaller AI wins that Apple can deliver and wait to be surprised down the road.

Also, I’ll say that I’m deeply entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem of products. Some of the iOS 26 features below will need other products to work, like the Apple Watch and AirPods.

iOS Stability

I’ve been running iOS betas almost exclusively since Apple started making them available. I probably skipped just one release, and it’s been a great ride. Even early developer betas have been better than expected.

I expect bugs from beta software. But unfortunately, bugs also show up in commercial iOS releases that most people use.

With iOS 26, Apple is rumored to focus on improving stability. I hope that’s true and iOS will really “just work.” If that happens, then beta releases should also be smoother.

New design

Potential leak of iOS 26 (iOS 19) redesign. Image source: Front Page Tech

I can’t say I have issues with the current iOS design. Apple has added lots of customization options in recent years, from the Lock Screen to the Home Screen. But I wouldn’t mind more cohesion between the various operating systems, especially since I’m dreaming of buying Apple foldables down the road. Those devices will need to offer UI experiences that transition between iPhone and iPad or iPad and Mac.

iOS 26 will start that design revolution. All the operating systems Apple is about to unveil will feature visionOS-inspired design. We expect lots of translucency, more nimble menus that don’t block content from view, and maybe new app icon designs.

iOS 26 might feel like a fresh start, which every OS needs every few years.

New camera experience

All apps will benefit from the new iOS 26 design, especially Apple’s iPhone apps. The Camera app is one I use the most, and I’m looking forward to seeing a simpler interface that lets me focus on what I’m shooting.

We’ll supposedly get separate menus for photos and videos instead of several options crowding the screen. The menus will have the same glass-like look as the rest of iOS. Again, it should resemble the visionOS UI from the spatial computer.

Health coach

I run a lot, so I use the Apple Watch and the Health and Fitness apps to track all my health data.

I haven’t been happy with the bugs that have impacted my Apple Watch Series 10 this year, and I hope iOS 26 will fix many of them.

But I’m excited about Apple bringing AI features to the Health and Fitness apps. Rumors say Apple will include a health coach in iOS 26. The AI coach should offer advice based on the health data collected by the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Also interesting is the idea of a new food-tracking feature in iOS 26. The Health app has one, but I’d love a more intuitive version.

AI-powered battery mode

An iPhone 15 Pro being charged. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

AI can help in other areas, not just with lifestyle and exercise. Rumors say Apple will use artificial intelligence to improve battery life. Specifically, Apple’s AI might analyze how I use my iPhone and find ways to improve efficiency and save battery.

This iOS 26 feature probably won’t be available on a phone like my iPhone 14 Pro, which I’m using after downgrading from the iPhone 16 Pro Max. But it might be great for the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air coming this fall, which is the device I’ll upgrade to long before I pick a foldable Apple phone.

Better public Wi-Fi experiences

Not all the new features in iOS 26 have to be flashy. Sometimes, small tweaks can make a big difference. One rumored feature is better support for public Wi-Fi that requires signing into a “captive” network, like those in hotels or airports.

I usually avoid public Wi-Fi and use cellular data and VPNs for privacy and security. But sometimes public Wi-Fi is necessary.

A captive-portal Wi-Fi where you sign in is still better than an open one. But you usually have to sign in on each device. iOS 26 will fix that by ensuring that all Apple devices using the same Apple ID connect once one of them does.

AirPods live translation

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation in a charging case Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Other iOS 26 features might be nice-to-have tricks that won’t get much use. The rumored live translation support for AirPods is one of them. This is likely an Apple Intelligence feature, and several Apple rivals offer similar tools.

Having AirPods translate what’s being said around you in another language could be a great tool when traveling to places where communication is more difficult.

Bottom line

iOS and Android are very mature platforms. It’s tough for Apple and Google to surprise fans with major new features, especially with AI dominating tech conversations lately.

I could use iOS 18 for another year and not expect much beyond Apple Intelligence finally working as intended.

But iOS 26 could still be exciting thanks to the new design and a better overall experience. Add in a few smart tweaks and the iPhone can be an even better tool. That’s all I really want from the computer I use the most.