iOS 26 beta 1 launches soon: Will it work on your iPhone?

Apple fans around the world are probably anxiously waiting for next week’s main keynote, which will open this year’s WWDC. The event is where Apple unveils its latest operating systems each year, making them available in beta to testers eager to try the new features right after the show.

This year’s OS reveals are even more exciting, since we’re not just getting new features for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, and Vision Pro. Apple is giving all its operating systems a big redesign, one that has leaked several times over the past few months.

A name change is also coming, with Apple replacing the expected iOS 19 label with a new iOS 26 moniker meant to designate the year of release. The official iOS 26 launch will happen in September or late 2025, making it the newest iPhone OS for most of 2026.

This new naming policy will apply across the board. All of Apple’s operating systems will follow the same numbering scheme.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With all that in mind, iOS 26 is easily the most anticipated OS coming out of WWDC. It’s the operating system people will want to try right away on their smartphones, to see how the new design works and test whatever iOS 26 features are available to early adopters on day one.

Unfortunately, some older iPhones still in use won’t be able to run iOS 26.

Apple has an impressive track record when it comes to supporting older iPhones. The latest iOS features might not show up on phones that launched five years ago, but they’ll still get most of the iOS functionality and the new design.

Apple Intelligence will be one of the iOS 26 features limited to newer models, but that’s due to specific hardware requirements for AI.

Otherwise, the visionOS-inspired design in iOS 26 will be available on older devices. The same goes for new features built into iOS 26 apps.

The first iOS 26 beta won’t include all the new features Apple planned for this release. Only the ones ready for testing will be available to users.

Also, just a reminder that Apple gives developers first access to the beta. They get it at WWDC, and the public beta usually follows about a month later.

As for supported hardware, iOS 26 will work on nearly all iPhones that can run iOS 18. A report from a trusted source mentioned a few months ago that only the 2018 iPhones wouldn’t be upgraded to iOS 26 (still called iOS 19 at the time). Apple will confirm the list next week, but that same group of iPhones has resurfaced online.

The rumor is likely accurate. These iPhone models should support iOS 26 starting with the first beta release next week:

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen and 3rd gen)

If you’re currently in the iOS 18 beta program, you’ll move to iOS 26 once Apple rolls out the first beta.