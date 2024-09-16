iOS 18 is now available, these are 6 features you should try first

iOS 18 is now available to iPhone users. After over two months of beta testing, there are more than 200+ features coming to your device. That said, these are some of the first things you should do after downloading this operating system update.

With iOS 18, Apple tweaked the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center. Now, apps can be organized in any way, which means they can be placed anywhere. App icons and widgets can take on a new look with a dark or tinted effect, and users can make apps appear larger to create the perfect experience for them. These are definitely two iOS 18 features you should give a try when you download the new system. In the Lock Screen, it’s possible to choose new widgets instead of the Flashlight and Camera options.

I also think you should try the Messages app new powerful new features, including all-new text effects, personalized messages, tapbacks with any emoji, and scheduled messages.

Users can also experience the new Passwords app. Built on the foundation of Keychain, the new Passwords app makes it easy for users to access their passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes.

Lastly, Apple has released new iOS 18 features that let users lock and hide apps. When an app is locked or hidden, content like messages or emails inside the app is hidden from search, notifications, and other places across the system. Users can only unlock it with Face ID and Touch ID. BGR teaches you how to hide and lock iPhone apps in iOS 18.

Supported devices

With iOS 17, Apple ditched the iPhone 8 and iPhone X models from its lineup. With iOS 18, Apple continues to offer support for the same iPhones. However, Apple Intelligence features will be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models.

That said, these are the iPhone models that can run this new system: