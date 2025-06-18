iOS 18.6 code just leaked Apple’s unreleased smart home hub

Apple continues to leak its upcoming products through iOS beta code. So far, this is the fourth device from the company that has appeared in the beta code of the iPhone’s upcoming operating system. Apple has now leaked references for the long-anticipated smart home hub in the iOS 18.6 beta code.

According to 9to5Mac‘s Benjamin Mayo, a new file indicates a “home” asset that can only be loaded on the homeOS platform. That directory includes an image with a screen resolution of 2532 x 1170, which resembles an iPad mini display. While Mayo dives into the technical details, the key takeaway is that previous rumors suggested Apple was internally testing homeOS/tvOS on an iPad mini. This might also connect to a Bloomberg report claiming the upcoming device’s screen will be like having two iPhone displays side by side.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently revealed that Apple had planned to introduce its new homeOS software at a March event. But due to delays with Siri features, the company postponed the keynote, which was also set to include the debut of Apple’s smart home hub.

While Apple hasn’t yet decided whether to launch the smart home hub without the updated Siri features (now expected early next year), the iOS 18.6 code shows that Cupertino is clearly preparing to release this new product category.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple’s beta code keeps leaking new products

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In the past week, researchers have found references to four upcoming Apple products. Three were spotted in the iOS 26 beta code, and now the smart home hub has surfaced in iOS 18.6. Here’s the list:

AirPods Pro 3: Apple has referenced three AirPods Pro models, even though only two have been released so far. Here are some of the rumored features of these upcoming earbuds.

Apple has referenced three AirPods Pro models, even though only two have been released so far. Here are some of the rumored features of these upcoming earbuds. AirTag 2: Apple’s next-generation item tracker is expected to launch “imminently,” though it’s unclear why it hasn’t been announced yet. With the new ultra-wideband chip, iOS 26 beta code indicates improved Precision Finding for this version.

Apple’s next-generation item tracker is expected to launch “imminently,” though it’s unclear why it hasn’t been announced yet. With the new ultra-wideband chip, iOS 26 beta code indicates improved Precision Finding for this version. Cheaper Apple Vision Pro: Xcode 26 shows lower-resolution display settings for Apple Vision Pro content, hinting at the possibility of a more affordable Apple Vision Air.

Xcode 26 shows lower-resolution display settings for Apple Vision Pro content, hinting at the possibility of a more affordable Apple Vision Air. Smart home hub: Apple’s long-rumored Echo Show competitor has now appeared in the iOS 18.6 beta code. Cupertino appears ready to launch it.

Wrap up

BGR will continue to cover Apple’s upcoming products, including leaks, rumors, and updates. Below, you can learn more about the new homeOS 26 software.