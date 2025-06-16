If you wanted AirPods Pro 3 this year, we have some bad news

So far, rumors have pointed to Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 3 model releasing later this year. However, GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu shared a different timeline. According to one of his latest notes, Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 are expected to be released in 2026.

At the moment, it’s unclear what could have made Apple delay its AirPods Pro 3 plans. However, it could have been related to some of the new features expected for these earbuds, including the long-anticipated heart rate monitor first introduced with the Powerbeats Pro 2.

Interestingly enough, Pu’s note comes after MacRumors discovered references to AirPods Pro 3 in the first iOS 26 beta. If Apple actually changed its plans, it’s possible that we will see the company remove those references in upcoming betas.

Here are some of the rumored AirPods Pro 3 features

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Even if Apple delays the introduction of AirPods Pro 3, these earbuds are expected to have several new features, including:

Much better ANC: For the third generation of AirPods Pro, Apple is expected to greatly improve the ANC. It could build on the technology used in AirPods 4, which offers ANC even without ear tips. This will be possible thanks to the following rumored feature.

H3 chip: Apple does a great job with its audio chips, which made their debut in the first AirPods model. The company will continue to improve the audio quality and the connectivity between AirPods and the iPhone while delivering new features, such as better ANC, improved hearing aid capabilities, and more.

Improved hearing aid capabilities: AirPods Pro 2 are the first earbuds to offer hearing aid capabilities. Apple will continue to enhance this feature with upcoming versions of its professional-grade earbuds.

Heart rate measurement: According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, one of the top AirPods Pro 3 features could be heart rate measurement. With the Powerbeats Pro 2, we know this feature can work without an Apple Watch, and it’s only active while the user is exercising. Apple could be planning to go a step further with next AirPods Pro model.