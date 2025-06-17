Google dunks on iOS 26 as it teases imminent Pixel 10 launch

I thought Google would surely mock Apple Intelligence at I/O 2025, following Apple’s massive fumble this year. Apple’s big Siri makeover is still missing in action, while Gemini has added plenty of new features since Apple unveiled its ambitious AI plans at WWDC 2024.

Google refrained from criticizing Apple in any way and focused on its own AI announcements instead. But it went after Apple as soon as WWDC 2025 concluded last week. The company announced the release of Android 16 to Pixel devices along with a slew of new features for existing Android and Pixel phones.

This wasn’t a coincidence. Google made its Android move just as the world was buzzing about the novelties in iOS 26 and the new Liquid Glass design coming to all of Apple’s products.

A week after the Android 16 announcement, Google is back with a more direct attack. The company released a funny commercial that mocks some of the new features in iOS 26 that have been available on Pixel phones for years. The ad also teases the imminent arrival of Google’s Pixel 10 phones, which are expected to launch sometime this summer.

The new ad uses the same “Mac vs. PC” style that Apple made famous back when it was aggressively battling Windows. It’s ironic since Google is now copying a format Apple popularized to mock Apple for copying its features.

The commercial follows a similar script to some of Google’s recent anti-iPhone ads. An iPhone (16 Pro/Max?) and a Pixel 9 Pro are seen discussing WWDC 2025, where Apple unveiled iOS 26.

The iPhone tells the Pixel about the new features in iOS 26 and the “coincidences” noted by the press, pointing out that many of them have been on Android for years.

The Pixel agrees, interjecting to highlight how long some of these iOS 26 features have been available on Android:

Live Translation for text messages – Pixel had that four years ago

Hold Assist – Pixel had that five years ago

Call Screening – Pixel had that seven years ago

Yes, Google is right. iOS 26 copies features that Android had first. But it’s not like Google hasn’t done the same, especially with Pixel phones. From the start, Google has looked to the iPhone for inspiration, even while publicly mocking some of Apple’s choices.

When will the Pixel 10 launch?

That said, Google will likely have a big opportunity to show off Pixel design later this year. The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to feature a camera bar on the back that resembles the Pixel. Google might be getting its ducks in a row for that moment.

The ad ends with the iPhone asking the Pixel what it’s working on for the Pixel 10. “Just like out of curiosity,” the iPhone says.

The Pixel doesn’t respond, and the ad cuts to a Pixel 9 Pro screen. The implication is clear — the iPhone might copy the Pixel 10 next.

As a reminder, the Pixel 10 phones are expected to debut this summer. Reports suggest August 13 could be the date when Google launches the Pixel 10 series, roughly a month before Apple unveils the iPhone 17 lineup.

The Pixel 10 phones should largely retain the same design as the Pixel 9, including the signature horizontal camera bar on the back. In other words, the iPhone 17 Air and its new horizontal camera bar will arrive in stores about a month after the Pixel 10.