Google Pixel 10 phones reportedly set to be revealed on August 13

Contrary to rumors that Google considered releasing the Pixel 10 earlier this year, a new report suggests the company will once again launch its flagship device in August.

According to Android Headlines, Google is planning to host the next Made by Google event on August 13, which is where the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will make their debuts. The publication also expects the Pixel Watch 4 to be unveiled that same day, but there’s less certainty when it comes to the wearable.

As the site notes, this happens to be the exact same day that the Pixel 9 series was announced in 2024. Unlike last year, Google will reportedly ship the Pixel 10 phones exactly one week later, on August 20, which is two days earlier than the Pixel 9’s release date.

Google has dealt with its fair share of leaks over the years. If what’s past is prologue, it won’t be long before the company officially announces the event.

What we know about the Pixel 10

Speaking of leaks, we already have a pretty good idea of what the Pixel 10 series will look like, thanks to detailed design leaks from earlier in the year. For the most part, Google’s new phones will look all but identical to their predecessors, with nearly the same dimensions, similar screen sizes, and the same horizontal Camera Bar.

Additionally, photos of a Pixel 10 Pro prototype from a Chinese social media site were shared online by Mystic Leaks (via 9to5Google) on Monday, giving us a look at some of the subtle changes in the works for the high-end phone. They include the glass covering the rear cameras stretching closer to the edges of the Camera Bar and the SIM card tray moving to the top-left edge of the device. Again, nothing major, but Pixel 9 owners should notice.

The biggest change will likely come in the form of the chip, as Google is expected to upgrade to the Tensor G5 this generation. Android Authority reports that it won’t be an enormous performance boost over the Tensor G4, but it will be faster.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more Pixel 10 news in the weeks ahead.