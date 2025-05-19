AirPods Max might be 7 years old before Apple finally debuts a new version

AirPods Max is one of Apple’s weirdest products. First introduced in late 2020, it was the company’s first attempt to produce high-end headphones. At the time, AirPods Max was a revolutionary product because it offered AirPods’ magical features, an unparalleled high-end finish, and the company’s shiny H1 audio chips.

While AirPods Max is my favorite headphone pair to date, Apple customers were hesitant to buy one due to the high price. That said, some of those who did had another complaint: how heavy these headphones are.

AirPods Max weighs 13.6 ounces (386.2 grams) and is definitely a heavy product. While they’ve never caused me discomfort, many people report neck pain after prolonged use. This might soon change.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is finally working on a lighter version of AirPods Max. While the analyst is careful not to call it a second-generation product, it seems Apple might be ready to upgrade its most expensive headphones.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

AirPods may not see significant updates until 2026 (aligning with my earlier prediction that IR camera-equipped AirPods would enter mass production in 2026). A lighter version of the AirPods Max is expected to enter mass production in 2027.AirPods可能要到2026年才會有顯著更新… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 18, 2025

This report comes a few months after Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman suggested Apple had no concrete plans to update the headphones beyond a slight USB-C tweak with new colors in late 2024. Fortunately, it seems Cupertino might have changed its mind.

What’s notable about Kuo’s report is that a true second-generation product could take up to seven years to develop. Still, Apple will likely upgrade the headphones by then with a new (unannounced) H3 or H4 chip. This lighter version could also address another common issue: the Smart Case.

While AirPods Pro 3 is expected to launch later this year, Kuo says AirPods will only get more interesting in 2026 when the company plans to add an IR camera to them. Rumors suggest Apple wants to include this feature to support Apple Intelligence and add new health capabilities.