A list of every new Apple Intelligence feature we expect at WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025 is just around the corner. While we’re usually very excited about Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, this year’s event might not be as interesting as in previous years, which isn’t great news for Cupertino, a company that needs to show it hasn’t fallen behind in the AI race.

After a first year of underwhelming Apple Intelligence features, Apple needs to address some of the upcoming capabilities of its AI platform. Here are the Apple Intelligence features we’re expecting at WWDC 2025:

AI-powered battery feature: According to Bloomberg, Apple is preparing an AI-powered battery management mode for iOS 19 that will “analyze how a person uses their device and make adjustments to conserve energy.”

Mark Gurman expects this AI-powered battery feature to be part of the new Apple Intelligence suite. He explains that Apple is “using battery data it has collected from users’ devices to understand trends and make predictions for when it should lower the power draw of certain applications or features. There will also be a lock-screen indicator showing how long it will take to charge up the device.”

Apple Intelligence in third-party apps: Bloomberg reports that developers may soon be able to add basic image creation, text editing, and other Apple Intelligence features directly into their apps. Apple is developing a software development kit (SDK) and related frameworks to let developers use its large language models. Initially, they’ll be limited to smaller models running on devices, rather than the more powerful cloud-based AI that requires server support.

Siri’s on-screen awareness feature: Originally expected during the iOS 18 cycle, Apple now aims to launch Siri’s on-screen awareness with iOS 19. Since the company publicly announced a delay, it’s unlikely this feature will be discussed during the WWDC 2025 keynote.

Apple Intelligence on Apple Watch: According to The Verifier, Apple plans to bring Apple Intelligence to the Apple Watch. These features, such as summarized notifications and Genmoji support, are powered by the iPhone. Still, the publication notes that “alert summaries on the Lock Screen, create custom emojis with Genmoji, and the new Siri design” will also be available on the watch.

Improve existing features: Bloomberg also reports that Apple plans to enhance its current Apple Intelligence features, and it may announce these improvements at WWDC 2025. That could mean Genmoji generation, Writing Tools, Visual Intelligence, and Summary Notifications will soon be more reliable. This might also be when Apple finally removes the “Beta” label from these functions.

More languages: With iOS 18.4, Apple expanded language support for Apple Intelligence. The platform is now available in ten languages, and Cupertino will likely announce more at the WWDC 2025 keynote so that even more users can take advantage of the features.