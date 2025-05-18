4 reasons why the iPhone 17 Air’s battery life might not suck

Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 Edge casts a shadow on Apple’s ability to offer decent battery life for the long-rumored iPhone 17 Air model. After all, Apple isn’t exactly known as a champion of great battery life for its iPhone models, and a device that might have a battery as compromised as the previous mini models doesn’t seem very promising.

However, the latest iPhone 17 Air rumors might reveal that Apple will do everything possible to offer an experience as good as any other regular iPhone. Here are four reasons why the iPhone 17 Air’s battery life might not be that bad.

Advanced Silicon Battery Tech: A recently released DigiTimes report reveals Apple might use a new silicon battery that offers 15% more energy in the same space as conventional battery packs. This could mean that Apple might be able to offer a slightly thinner battery life with better capacity. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also corroborated that in a previous analysis.

Apple proprietary chips: Apple improved the iPhone 16e’s battery life thanks to the new cellular modem, the C1 chip. Apple is expected to use its own C1 processor, Wi-Fi modem, and A19 chip. By not relying on third-party offers, the company can offer better hardware and software integration for the iPhone 17 Air, ultimately improving battery life.

ProMotion technology: After years of differentiating the regular iPhone models from the Pro versions with Always-On Display and ProMotion technologies, Apple will bring these features to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models. If the rumors are accurate, this would mean the devices will benefit from a dynamic refresh rate, which guarantees less battery consumption.

AI features: Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on an AI-driven feature to save battery life. While it’s unclear if it’s being released with iOS 19, this could be a great way to improve possible iPhone 17 Air’s battery life issues.

If the iPhone 17 Air battery life sucks, Apple has another plan

Even if none of these features or changes are enough to compensate for the ultra-thin design, Apple is reportedly working on a new Smart Battery Case accessory. In the past, these cases have been popular, even for Pro Max owners.

For those who don’t remember, the Smart Battery Case could help you survive challenging days with an iPhone with a smaller battery capacity than its siblings.

Below, you can learn about the latest iPhone 17 Air rumors.