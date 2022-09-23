The Amazing Spider-Man 3 rumors are popping up online again

Two things were clear as soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered last December. First, No Way Home was easily the most exciting Spider-Man movie ever made. And second, while Andrew Garfield was playing a supporting role, he was also one of the highlights of the film. Soon after, we saw rumors claiming that Sony was planning to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 that Garfield never got to make during his tenure as Spider-Man.

Those rumors are back, as The Amazing Spider-Man 3 appeared in a list of purported movies from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

Sony’s SSU and MCU movies

That Sony is making other movies involving the Spider-Man universe is not a surprise. That’s why we have the Venom franchise, which also intersects with the MCU. It’s also why we have to tolerate hurried projects like Morbius.

Whether Garfield gets his Amazing Spider-Man 3, we will surely see another Venom sequel. And Morbius 2 isn’t out of the question, especially considering how the first movie ended.

Then we have confirmed projects like Kraven the Hunter (October 6th, 2023) and Madame Web (February 16th, 2024) that will further expand the SSU. And let’s not forget about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2nd, 2023), the animated sequel that will hopefully be as amazing as the first movie. As you can see, all these three films have 2023 release dates.

Then, Sony will release the third movie in the Spider-Verse series on March 29th, 2024, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

On top of that, we know that Marvel and Sony are working on the next MCU Spider-Man film. Spider-Man 4 will be a sort of reboot for the character, assuming it’s a Tom Holland story. And Tom Holland should appear in a different MCU crossover in the near future. That’s all confirmed at this point.

There are rumors that Marvel also wants to bring Spider-Woman to the MCU, with Sony’s help. Whatever the case, we do have a tentative release date for an unannounced Sony/Marvel project: July 12th, 2024.

With that in mind, seeing The Amazing Spider-Man 3 in the list below makes sense. As do the titles that are reportedly in the works.

Possible titles of upcoming #Sony/#Marvel movies

• El Muerto

• Madame Web

• Kraven the Hunter

• Sandman and Rhino

• The Amazing Spider-Man 3

• Morbius 2

• Spider-Geddon

• Venom 3

• Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse

• Silk (TV series)



Via: FilmOdyssey pic.twitter.com/029zNwGtOz — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) September 22, 2022

We don’t have confirmations for the time being, other than the titles we’ve discussed. But the list also contains a few surprise projects that we don’t necessarily expect. Like Sandman and Rhino.

We will point out that the alternate realities that Sony’s SSU is focusing on do not have a Spider-Man. It can’t be Tom Holland, who is part of the MCU reality. Andrew Garfield is, therefore, an option.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is easily one of the most exciting titles on that list. However, the leak doesn’t mention any release dates. And we don’t expect Andrew Garfield to confirm the sequel anytime soon.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.