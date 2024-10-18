Ted Lasso season 4 was just accidentally confirmed

The Film & Television Industry Alliance just accidentally confirmed Ted Lasso‘s season 4. As spotted by AppleInsider, the unannounced season 4 of Ted Lasso has been added to the list of shows in production or development.

This confirmation comes a few weeks after another report said the pre-production of Ted Lasso season 4 was expected for January. The fourth installment would have London shoots beginning in early 2025.

Since the season finale aired almost a year and a half ago, hints about a possible return of the Apple TV+ award-winning show have been made a few times. A year ago, the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, said the future of the comedy rested in one man’s hands: Jason Sudeikis.

“Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show — and [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message — we all loved the experience,” Lawrence told Collider. “As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.”

While it’s unclear if this new season could focus more on the other characters, as Jason Sudeikis might take a smaller role, we’re still waiting for Apple TV+ to give an official confirmation.

Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as the titular character, a small-time college football coach from Kansas who was hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination, and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis served as executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Joe Kelly and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.