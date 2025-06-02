Two years after the catastrophic deep-sea expedition that transfixed the world, Netflix is set to debut Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, a documentary that revisits the implosion of the Titan submersible in addition to offering a look at the man behind its creation. Arriving next week on the streaming giant, the film takes viewers below the surface of the tragedy to explore how ambition and hubris collided at the bottom of the ocean.

In June 2023, five passengers boarded Titan for what was supposed to be an expedition to the undersea wreckage of the Titanic. The vessel, however, eventually vanished — resulting in a massive search effort that garnered global attention; sadly, wreckage found on the ocean floor confirmed that an implosion at some point during the Titan’s descent likely killed everyone onboard instantly. But while the headlines faded, the deeper story remained: How did this happen, and why couldn’t anyone have stopped what in hindsight appears to have been an avoidable fiasco?

Directed by Mark Monroe, the film pieces together the events that led to the disaster by looking back at OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush — a charismatic entrepreneur who envisioned a future of deep-sea tourism and took major risks to get there. Drawing from exclusive footage, whistleblower accounts, and insider interviews, the documentary unpacks the overlooked warnings, flawed materials, and external pressure that shaped the ill-fated mission.

“When the Titan submersible went missing, I was horrified and mesmerized by the 24/7 news coverage and global social commentary — just like the rest of the world,” Monroe told Netflix’s Tudum. “There was no context for what could have happened to those onboard, and the only touchpoint was the Titanic, a story that’s now become a grim fairy tale. The more I dug into this terrible tragedy, the more intrigued I became about how this could have ever happened in the first place, and who exactly was the man who built and then went down with this ship.

The Titan wasn’t built like most submersibles. Instead of tried-and-true materials like titanium, Rush opted for a carbon fiber design that raised eyebrows. Because of that, the Netflix film doesn’t just focus on the mechanics of the sub — it also scrutinizes Rush’s broader mindset, the idea that innovation means pushing past regulation even when lives are at stake.

With Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, Netflix continues its trend of spotlighting real-world events that spark global conversation. Like other recent documentaries from the streamer that blend human drama with investigative depth, this one aims to offer insight into a tragedy that many believe could have been prevented.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster premieres June 11 on Netflix.