An exciting update about Guy Ritchie’s slick, swaggering Netflix crime drama The Gentlemen

The most debonair drug dealers on Netflix are officially back in business.

Production on Season 2 of The Gentlemen is now underway, and Guy Ritchie’s slick crime drama is loading up for another round of double-crosses, deadpan banter, and upper-crust underworld chaos. And if you thought the first season was packed with colorful characters, wait until you see who’s joining the party this time around:

Leading the new arrivals is none other than Hugh Bonneville, of Downton Abbey and Paddington fame, a casting move that promises a delicious twist of posh charm and potential menace, perfectly suited to the show’s swaggering criminal playground. He joins a lineup that includes the return of Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, and Vinnie Jones — all of whom are reprising their roles from Season 1.

James, of course, plays Eddie Horniman — the reluctant aristocrat-turned-crime boss — while Scodelario is Susie Glass, the scene-stealing de facto head of a crime syndicate standing in for her incarcerated father Bobby. Plot-wise, the new season picks up a year after the events of Season 1, with Eddie and Susie teaming up to work in Bobby’s crime empire overseas. Bobby, however, appears to be losing his grip on sanity and making irrational decisions, leading Eddie and Susie to decide how exactly to deal with it all — delicately.

That’s one thing I’m especially looking forward to from the new season, by the way — the fact that it won’t stay confined to posh English manors. According to Ritchie, the story will stretch across new territory, including the scenic Italian lakes. Bigger stakes, bigger egos, and a globe-trotting expansion of the story’s turf will no doubt lead to just the kind of high-octane mayhem that fans of The Gentlemen have every reason to expect.

“I am delighted to return to set for Season 2 of The Gentlemen,” Ritchie told Netflix’s Tudum. “This chapter sees a deliberate expansion, both geographically and thematically, as we journey from the English countryside to the Italian lakes. Eddie and Susie find themselves navigating an increasingly volatile empire as they’re besieged on all fronts by an influx of enigmatic new players. The stakes are heightened, the power dynamics are more precarious, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with this exceptional cast and crew.”