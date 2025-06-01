Apple is dropping 5 major new releases in June – here’s what’s coming

Apple TV+ and Apple Original Films are coming in strong this June, with a jam-packed lineup of originals — three new shows and two buzzworthy films, to be specific, and all of them filled with enough drama and even some big-screen thrills to carry you straight into summer.

Whether you’re in the mood for a dark thriller, a stylish period drama, or the roar of Formula 1 engines on a giant Imax screen, we feel pretty confident there will be something in this month’s Apple slate worth clearing your schedule for. Here’s a quick look at what’s coming.

Owen Wilson stars in this Lasso-esque sports comedy as a down-on-his-luck golf pro who’s past his prime. Stick tees up a quirky redemption story that mixes comedy with just enough heart to keep it from slicing into full parody.

Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, a former golf star whose glory days are long behind him. Now divorced and drifting, he’s quietly unraveling while working at a sporting goods store — until a chance encounter with Santi, a 17-year-old golf phenom (played by Peter Dager), shakes things up. Pryce devotes himself to mentoring the kid, stepping into the role of coach, guide, and reluctant father figure.

The Buccaneers: Season 2 (June 18)

Season 2 of Apple’s Bridgerton-esque The Buccaneers, from creator Katherine Jakeways, picks up as the series’ bold young American women try to settle into the rigid world of British aristocracy.

Kristine Frøseth returns as Nan, now the Duchess of Tintagel and arguably the most powerful woman in England. Conchita (Alisha Boe) has become a feminist icon among American expats, and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) is embroiled in a tabloid-fueled scandal involving her unborn child. Joining the cast this season is Leighton Meester, whose arrival was teased in the Season 2 trailer with all the fanfare you’d expect from a former Gossip Girl.

Smoke is a new crime drama starring Taron Egerton as an arson investigator on the trail of serial fire-starters in the Pacific Northwest. He teams up with a sharp, no-nonsense detective played by Jurnee Smollett, and together they dive into a case that burns hotter the deeper they get. Based on the hit Firebug podcast and created by Dennis Lehane, the series blends psychological suspense with the intensity of a true-crime thriller.

Next, let’s look at the two major Apple Original Films coming in June — on the back, I should add, of Guy Ritchie’s very poorly received Fountain of Youth, which marked yet another misfire in Apple’s increasingly uneven film slate:

Gritty, emotional, and gorgeously shot, Echo Valley (from director Michael Pearce and written by Mare of Easttown’s Brad Ingelsby) follows Kate Garrett (played by Julianne Moore), a woman living a quiet, secluded life on a horse training farm in Pennsylvania — until her troubled daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney) shows up late one night, covered in blood.

From there, the story spirals into a dark and emotional thriller, with Kate forced to confront just how far she’ll go to protect her child.

F1 (In theaters June 27)

Finally, we come to what’s far and away the biggest entertainment swing that Apple is taking this month. F1, starring Brad Pitt, has been generating buzz for months. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, the movie follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 driver who gets back onto the track to mentor a rookie (played by Damson Idris). But this isn’t just a run-of-the-mill sports drama:

Apple went all out, filming during actual Grand Prix weekends, meaning the cast was competing on the track alongside real-life F1 legends. That level of authenticity — paired with Kosinski’s signature high-octane visuals plus appearances by F1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Pérez — has racing fans unsurprisingly hyped. “Dubbed ‘the greatest that never was,’ Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career,” Apple’s official summary explains.

“Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world.”