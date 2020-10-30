Apple’s new Apple One subscription bundles are now live.

Read on to learn how to sign up for one of these subscription packages, which includes all your favorite Apple services like Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Apple’s new Fitness+ workout subscription offering is coming later this fall.

Last month during Apple’s big, annual September showcase event, the company unveiled a new subscription offering — Apple One, which takes the iPhone maker’s existing standalone subscription packages for things like Apple Music and Apple TV+ to the next level. Basically, the company has combined a number of its subscription products into three different bundled tiers, from the lowest price point up to to a high-end tier — and all of these Apple One bundles are now available, starting today.

Here’s how you can sign up for one. You can sign up for a subscription on an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV running the latest versions of their respective operating systems. Also this fall, the ability is coming for users to be able to sign up for an Apple One subscription on a Mac running macOS Big Sur.

To sign up, go to “Settings” and tap on your Apple ID, then tap on “Subscriptions.” You should then see Apple One there, and all you have to do next is tap on the Apple One plan that you want. Going forward, when users sign up for individual Apple subscriptions like, say, Apple TV+, Apple will also start recommending one of the three Apple One tiers that seems best suited to them.

One important note: An all-new Apple offering called Apple Fitness+, which is a new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch, will eventually be part of the high-end Apple One Premier plan once that new workout subscription launches later this year. You can visit apple.com/apple-fitness-plus and click “Notify me” to be notified once Fitness+ is available.

Image source: Apple

As a reminder, here is a breakdown of what each Apple One bundle consists of, and how much it costs:

Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month. Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One also features a 30-day free trial for any services that customers don’t already have. Users can change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time — and with the Family and Premier plans, up to six family members can access all the included services with their own personal accounts and preferences.