‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners finally broke their silence and discussed the show’s worst season… sort of

After dropping what turned out to be the worst Game of Thrones season in the show’s storied history, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss went silent, choosing not to face any of the harsh criticism Game of Thrones received. It’s D&D that Game of Thrones fans hated most after season 8, which failed to deliver the great storytelling that was expected from the best show on television. HBO defended the show, of course, sticking with Benioff and Weiss while making sure it was clear to everyone that studio execs did not interfere creatively in season 8 whatsoever. The excellent cast of Thrones also went on record to explain their thoughts after the polarizing finale, with some choosing to mildly criticize D&D and others sticking by the showrunners. But Benioff and Weiss were missing in action through all of this, even deciding to cancel their planned appearance at Comic-Con a few weeks ago. Now that more time has passed, D&D have finally started talking about season 8, giving you a nice reminder of why you hated them.

You’d think that D&D would finally find the courage to face their critics in one of their first official appearances together, where they talked about making Game of Thrones. But they didn’t do any of that. Instead, they pretty much only spoke about one thing involving about Game of Thrones season 8: That stupid coffee cup.

Well before it was clear to anyone following the events of season 8 that the show wasn’t going to get any better, we all laughed at the kind of mistake you don’t expect from productions as big as Game of Thrones. They spent months making sure season 8 turned out perfect, only to leave a Starbucks coffee cup in one of the scenes. In retrospect, that mistake is not even worth getting into, but D&D talked about it while speaking to Japanese-language StarChannel (via io9).

“It’s, like, you know, I think in Persian rugs, it’s tradition that you make a little mistake when making the rug because only God can do anything perfect,” Benioff said. “That’s why I put the coffee cup there,” Weiss completed. “Conscious, concerted statement of our imperfection.” Yeah, Game of Thrones season 8 is definitely not a Persian rug.

“We were concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn’t see this coffee cup right in the middle,” Benioff continued. “So, at first I couldn’t believe it, and then it was embarrassment. ‘How did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot?’ And then, eventually, it was just kind of funny. This one is just a mistake, and it’s kind of funny to us now.”

The two execs also addressed two other Game of Thrones matters during the interview, Brienne’s knighting scene as well as the Emmy nominations the final season got. But, as you can see in the full clip below, it’s the coffee cup that got most of their attention.

Maybe someday they’ll explain what made them create what’s easily the worst final season of any show in TV history. The Emmys might be a good opportunity. After all, Benioff and Weiss got an Emmy nomination for writing the final episode of season 8 after submitting it for contention themselves, and it’s now the lowest-rated show of all time to get that honor.