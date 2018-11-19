Gone are the days when Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals could only be available on those two shopping days. Most retailers start their promos well ahead of Black Friday, with many of them hosting early access deals in the weeks preceding the event, and kicking off official online sales a whole week ahead of Black Friday. Thank the internet and all the smartphones in our pockets for that, and then head to our earlier post to see the 10 best early Black Friday deals you can get right now.
We’ve shown you every Black Friday ad that leaked in the past few weeks now and we’ve covered all the official sales announcements coming from various retailers. As always, our focus has been on tech deals, and we hunted for the best discounts on smartphones, tablets, TVs, computers, and other tech you can’t live without. But, except for a few retailers that only sell electronics and gadgets, most big stores out there also have a ton of deals a wide variety of products. In what follows, we’ll recap everything you should know about the Black Friday 2018 shopping season, including handy links to Black Friday ads, sales catalogs, opening times, shipping offers, and early sale details.
Before we start, we’ll remind you that Black Friday 2018 falls on November 23rd this year, with Cyber Monday sales are set to begin on November 26th. Many stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but you’d be much better off buying online all through the Black Friday week. Here’s what you can expect from retailers this holiday season when it comes to hot tech deals (in alphabetical order):
Amazon
- Black Friday ad: Amazon’s massive Black Friday sale officially starts right now
- Early sales: The 10 best early Black Friday deals you can get right now
- Type of sales: online
- Opening Hours: November 16th
- Free shipping: Yes, on anything, but get Amazon Prime to enjoy free 2-day shipping
- Price matching: Yes, on certain items
Best Buy
- Black Friday ad: Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is out: Here’s everything you need to know
- Early sales: Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy just launched a new wave of early Black Friday deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM Thanksgiving Day, 8:00 AM on Black Friday (stores); Thanksgiving Day (online)
- Free shipping: Yes, on anything
- Price matching: Yes
BJ Wholesale
- Black Friday ad: BJ’s Black Friday ad leaks: Tons of TV deals and other tech sales
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM on Black Friday through Cyber Monday
Costco
- Black Friday ad: Costco Black Friday 2018 ad leaks: Cheap iPad, Xbox, and laptop deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 9:00 AM on Black Friday (stores); Thanksgiving Day (online)
Dell
- Black Friday ad: Dell’s Black Friday 2018 ad is out: Plenty of Windows 10 PCs and other tech deals
- Type of sales: Online
- Opening Hours: Deals start at various times from November 16th through November 26th
eBay
- Black Friday ad: eBay’s Black Friday ad is official: Best Nintendo Switch deal, Retina MacBook Air, and more
- Early sales: eBay’s ‘Better than Black Friday’ sale is now live: Here’s what you need to know
- Type of sales: Online
- Price matching: Yes
GameStop
- Black Friday ad: GameStop’s Black Friday ad official: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and game deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: November 18th through November 26th
- Extended sales: Yes
- Black Friday ad: Google announces Black Friday deals: Lots of smart home devices, but no Pixel 3 discounts
- Type of sales: Online and via retail partners (Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowes, Target, and Walmart)
- Opening Hours: November 18th
- Extended sales: Google’s Pixel 3 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are finally here
Groupon
- Black Friday ad: Groupon’s Black Friday ad leaks: Cheap iPhones, iPads, and MacBook Air
- Type of sales: Online
- Opening Hours: Thanksgiving Day through November 24th for some deals, other discounts valid through November 27th
- Extended sales: Yes
HP
- Black Friday ad: HP’s Black Friday ad just leaked: Great deals on hot laptops and desktops
- Type of sales: Online
- Opening Hours: Thanksgiving Day
JCPenney’s
- Black Friday ad: Black Friday ads leak from JCPenney and Macy’s – here’s what you need to know
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 2:00 PM on Thanksgiving Day (stores); Thanksgiving Day (online)
Jet
- Black Friday ad: More Black Friday 2018 ads: Jet, Kmart, Office Depot, and Sears
- Type of sales: Online
- Opening Hours: 10:00 PM EST on November 21st
Kohl’s
- Black Friday ad: Kohl’s Black Friday ad is official: Cheap Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon gear deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 5:00 PM on Thanksgiving Day through 1:00 PM on Black Friday (stores); 12:01 AM CST on November 19th (online)
Kmart
- Black Friday ad: More Black Friday 2018 ads: Jet, Kmart, Office Depot, and Sears
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 AM – 12:00 AM Thanksgiving Day, 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM Black Friday (stores)
Macy’s
- Black Friday ad: Black Friday ads leak from JCPenney and Macy’s – here’s what you need to know
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 5:00 PM – 2:00 AM on Thanksgiving Day, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Black Friday (stores)
Microsoft
- Black Friday ad: Black Friday 2018 deals from Microsoft: Deep discounts on Xbox, Surface laptops and tablets, more
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 12:00 AM EST Thanksgiving Day for most deals
- Free shipping: Yes, and free returns through January 31st
- Extended sales: Microsoft discounts 500 Xbox One games by up to 75% for Black Friday
Meijer’s
- Black Friday ad: Meijer’s Black Friday ad is official: Cheap iPads, Apple Watch 3, Xbox One X, and TV deals
- Type of sales: Online
- Opening Hours: Thanksgiving Day
Nintendo
- Black Friday ad: Nintendo’s Black Friday 2018 deals include Switch and 2DS bundles
Newegg
- Black Friday ad: Newegg’s Black Friday ad has arrived: Laptops, keyboards, mice, and gaming
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 9:00 AM PT on November 19th through 11:59 PM PT on November 24th
- Extended sales: Yes
Office Depot
- Black Friday ad: More Black Friday 2018 ads: Jet, Kmart, Office Depot, and Sears
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 12:01 AM on Thanksgiving Day (online)
Overstock
- Black Friday ad: Overstock’s Black Friday 2018 ad contains plenty of tech deals: Cheap PS4 and MacBook Air
- Type of sales: Online
Sam’s Club
- Black Friday ad: Sam’s Club’s Black Friday 2018 ad leak: Hot Xbox One S and 75-inch TV bundle, cheap 4K TVs
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM EST on Black Friday (stores); 12:01 EST on Black Friday (online)
- Extended sales: Cheap Galaxy Note 9 and S9, and TV deals await in Sam’s Club’s early Black Friday sale
Samsung
- Black Friday ad: Samsung’s Black Friday deals revealed: Deals on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, TVs, and more
- Type of sales: Online
- Opening Hours: Different times for different gadgets during Black Friday week
Sears
- Black Friday ad: More Black Friday 2018 ads: Jet, Kmart, Office Depot, and Sears
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 6:00 PM on Thanksgiving Day (stores)
Sonos
- Black Friday ad: Sonos announces Black Friday 2018 deals
- Type of sales: Online and from retail partners
- Opening Hours: Thanksgiving Day
- Extended sales: Yes, through Cyber Monday
Sony
- Black Friday ad: PlayStation’s Black Friday deals include a new PS4 bundle and discounted VR systems
- Type of sales: Online
- Opening Hours: November 16th in the US, Thanksgiving Day in Canada
Staples
- Black Friday ad: Staples’ Black Friday ad leaks: Windows 10 and Chromebook discounts galore
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 7:00 AM on Black Friday (stores); Thanksgiving Day (online)
Target
- Black Friday ad: Target’s Black Friday 2018 ad has deals on TVs, tablets, games, and more
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM on Thanksgiving Day, 7:00 AM on Black Friday (stores)
- Free shipping: Yes, on anything
T-Mobile
- Black Friday ad: T-Mobile’s Black Friday sale: Free iPhone XR, OnePlus 6T, and Galaxy S9 with a few twists
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Extended sales: Sale starts November 15th.
Verizon
- Black Friday ad: Verizon’s pre-Black Friday deals are here: Free iPhone XR, Pixel 3, or Galaxy S9 when you buy one
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Free shipping: Yes, $49 minimum order
- Extended sales: Sale starts November 15th.
Walmart
- Black Friday ad: Walmart’s Black Friday ad is official: iPhone XS, Galaxy Note 9, consoles, TVs, and so much more
- Early sales: Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy just launched a new wave of early Black Friday deals
- Type of sales: In-store and online
- Opening Hours: 10:00 PM EST on November 21st (stores); November 8th (online)
- Free shipping: Yes