Gone are the days when Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals could only be available on those two shopping days. Most retailers start their promos well ahead of Black Friday, with many of them hosting early access deals in the weeks preceding the event, and kicking off official online sales a whole week ahead of Black Friday. Thank the internet and all the smartphones in our pockets for that, and then head to our earlier post to see the 10 best early Black Friday deals you can get right now.

We’ve shown you every Black Friday ad that leaked in the past few weeks now and we’ve covered all the official sales announcements coming from various retailers. As always, our focus has been on tech deals, and we hunted for the best discounts on smartphones, tablets, TVs, computers, and other tech you can’t live without. But, except for a few retailers that only sell electronics and gadgets, most big stores out there also have a ton of deals a wide variety of products. In what follows, we’ll recap everything you should know about the Black Friday 2018 shopping season, including handy links to Black Friday ads, sales catalogs, opening times, shipping offers, and early sale details.

Before we start, we’ll remind you that Black Friday 2018 falls on November 23rd this year, with Cyber Monday sales are set to begin on November 26th. Many stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but you’d be much better off buying online all through the Black Friday week. Here’s what you can expect from retailers this holiday season when it comes to hot tech deals (in alphabetical order):

Amazon

Best Buy

Image Source: Best Buy

BJ Wholesale

Black Friday ad: BJ’s Black Friday ad leaks: Tons of TV deals and other tech sales

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 7:00 AM on Black Friday through Cyber Monday

Image Source: BJ's via Best Black Friday

Costco

Black Friday ad: Costco Black Friday 2018 ad leaks: Cheap iPad, Xbox, and laptop deals

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 9:00 AM on Black Friday (stores); Thanksgiving Day (online)

Image Source: Costco via Best Black Friday

Dell

Black Friday ad: Dell’s Black Friday 2018 ad is out: Plenty of Windows 10 PCs and other tech deals

Type of sales: Online

Opening Hours: Deals start at various times from November 16th through November 26th

eBay

GameStop

Black Friday ad: GameStop’s Black Friday ad official: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and game deals

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: November 18th through November 26th

Extended sales: Yes

Image Source: GameStop

Google

Groupon

Black Friday ad: Groupon’s Black Friday ad leaks: Cheap iPhones, iPads, and MacBook Air

Type of sales: Online

Opening Hours: Thanksgiving Day through November 24th for some deals, other discounts valid through November 27th

Extended sales: Yes

Image Source: Groupon via Black Friday

HP

Black Friday ad: HP’s Black Friday ad just leaked: Great deals on hot laptops and desktops

Type of sales: Online

Opening Hours: Thanksgiving Day

JCPenney’s

Black Friday ad: Black Friday ads leak from JCPenney and Macy’s – here’s what you need to know

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 2:00 PM on Thanksgiving Day (stores); Thanksgiving Day (online)

Image Source: JCPenney via Best Black Friday

Jet

Black Friday ad: More Black Friday 2018 ads: Jet, Kmart, Office Depot, and Sears

Type of sales: Online

Opening Hours: 10:00 PM EST on November 21st

Image Source: Jet

Kohl’s

Black Friday ad: Kohl’s Black Friday ad is official: Cheap Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon gear deals

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 5:00 PM on Thanksgiving Day through 1:00 PM on Black Friday (stores); 12:01 AM CST on November 19th (online)

Image Source: Kohl's via Best Black Friday

Kmart

Black Friday ad: More Black Friday 2018 ads: Jet, Kmart, Office Depot, and Sears

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 6:00 AM – 12:00 AM Thanksgiving Day, 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM Black Friday (stores)

Image Source: Best Black Friday

Macy’s

Black Friday ad: Black Friday ads leak from JCPenney and Macy’s – here’s what you need to know

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 5:00 PM – 2:00 AM on Thanksgiving Day, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Black Friday (stores)

Image Source: Macy's via Best Black Friday

Microsoft

Meijer’s

Black Friday ad: Meijer’s Black Friday ad is official: Cheap iPads, Apple Watch 3, Xbox One X, and TV deals

Type of sales: Online

Opening Hours: Thanksgiving Day

Image Source: Meijer via Early Black Friday

Nintendo

Black Friday ad: Nintendo’s Black Friday 2018 deals include Switch and 2DS bundles

Newegg

Black Friday ad: Newegg’s Black Friday ad has arrived: Laptops, keyboards, mice, and gaming

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 9:00 AM PT on November 19th through 11:59 PM PT on November 24th

Extended sales: Yes

Image Source: Newegg

Office Depot

Black Friday ad: More Black Friday 2018 ads: Jet, Kmart, Office Depot, and Sears

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 12:01 AM on Thanksgiving Day (online)

Image Source: Best Black Friday

Overstock

Black Friday ad: Overstock’s Black Friday 2018 ad contains plenty of tech deals: Cheap PS4 and MacBook Air

Type of sales: Online

Image Source: Overstock via BFAds

Sam’s Club

Image Source: Sam's Club via Best Black Friday

Samsung

Black Friday ad: Samsung’s Black Friday deals revealed: Deals on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, TVs, and more

Type of sales: Online

Opening Hours: Different times for different gadgets during Black Friday week

Sears

Black Friday ad: More Black Friday 2018 ads: Jet, Kmart, Office Depot, and Sears

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 6:00 PM on Thanksgiving Day (stores)

Image Source: Best Black Friday

Sonos

Black Friday ad: Sonos announces Black Friday 2018 deals

Type of sales: Online and from retail partners

Opening Hours: Thanksgiving Day

Extended sales: Yes, through Cyber Monday

Sony

Black Friday ad: PlayStation’s Black Friday deals include a new PS4 bundle and discounted VR systems

Type of sales: Online

Opening Hours: November 16th in the US, Thanksgiving Day in Canada

Staples

Black Friday ad: Staples’ Black Friday ad leaks: Windows 10 and Chromebook discounts galore

Type of sales: In-store and online

Opening Hours: 7:00 AM on Black Friday (stores); Thanksgiving Day (online)

Image Source: Staples via Best Black Friday

Target

Image Source: Target

T-Mobile

Black Friday ad: T-Mobile’s Black Friday sale: Free iPhone XR, OnePlus 6T, and Galaxy S9 with a few twists

Type of sales: In-store and online

Extended sales: Sale starts November 15th.

Verizon

Black Friday ad: Verizon’s pre-Black Friday deals are here: Free iPhone XR, Pixel 3, or Galaxy S9 when you buy one

Type of sales: In-store and online

Free shipping: Yes, $49 minimum order

Extended sales: Sale starts November 15th.

Walmart

Image Source: Walmart