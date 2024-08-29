Who cares about iPhone sideloading? All I want is Apple Intelligence

Apple is about to release the final version of iOS 18 after nearly three months of beta testing. As with previous iOS releases, it’ll be available on hundreds of millions of iPhones as soon as Apple rolls it out. However, unlike previous years, iOS 18 will deliver the biggest software fragmentation in iPhone history.

Even once iOS 18 is released, only a tiny percentage of iPhones that are currently in use will support Apple Intelligence. Apple’s AI has specific hardware requirements, so it’s only compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

In addition, Apple has been making changes to iOS in Europe to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). iPhone sideloading is happening in Europe, complete with third-party App Store alternatives, third-party payments, and support for changing multiple Apple default apps on iPhone.

As a longtime iPhone owner who lives in Europe, I’ll get access to all that iPhone sideloading “magic,” but I’ll be left out when it comes to Apple Intelligence. Apple’s AI is not available to me because I don’t own the right iPhone. I’m about to change that once the iPhone 16 arrives, yet I still won’t have access to Apple Intelligence. Apple isn’t rolling it out to Europe right away and it’s unclear when it’s coming to the region. I will say that I’d gladly trade iPhone sideloading for Apple Intelligence if it were up to me.

I’ll upgrade to one of the four iPhone 16s from my iPhone 14 Pro because I want several features coming with the new iPhone series, including Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence won’t be available immediately in the US or in other regions. At the time of this writing, Apple is testing Apple Intelligence publicly in its iOS 18.1 beta releases. But iOS 18.1 is not available in Europe, even as a beta.

The local laws that forced Apple to open the iPhone to competitors also made the company delay the Apple Intelligence release in the region. While I’m sure Europe will eventually get Apple Intelligence, we have no idea how long it might take to arrive here.

Apple Intelligence feature summary. Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple made a change to Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1 beta 3 this week, making it easier for more international users to test it. You no longer have to set the iPhone region to the US, though you must keep English as the default language for the iPhone and Siri. That’s a sign that Apple Intelligence will be available in more markets, even though English will be the only supported language for now.

As for iPhone sideloading, the EU will get access to third-party app marketplaces. iPhone users will be able to download apps from developers and use third-party payment systems. They’ll also be able to change all sorts of default iPhone apps, including Messages, Safari, Camera, and Photos.

I already explained that I want none of that. I won’t install any iPhone app that’s not from the App Store or use third-party payments. As for defaults, Apple’s default iPhone apps work great for me.

I understand the opposite side of this argument. Many people worldwide want the iPhone freedom the EU forced Apple to offer. Similarly, many people will not care that their iPhone 15 (and older models) do not support Apple Intelligence.

But if I were to choose my perfect iOS 18 experience, I’d want Apple Intelligence support before anything else. Like it or not, AI is the future of software, and I want to be able to use it from day one. Unfortunately, I have to wait for Apple and the EU to get on the same page about Apple Intelligence in Europe. And I’ll blame local regulators for ruining the iPhone experience that way.

Looking ahead, Apple will fix its iOS fragmentation issues by choice or because it’ll be forced to. Starting with the iPhone 16 series, all iPhones will support Apple Intelligence. We won’t have to worry about iOS 19 delivering new AI features the iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 16 can’t handle.

As for sideloading, legislators in other markets could force Apple to bring the EU iPhone experience to their regions. Japan and the US are potential examples. It would be even easier if Apple did it on its own, but the iPhone maker is clearly not interested in bringing sideloading to the entire world.