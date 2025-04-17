We might have just gotten our first look at part of the Apple Vision Air

After hearing some exciting news about the upcoming Apple Vision Pro successor, the Apple Vision Air, we might have just gotten our first look at a small part of it: the cable for the external battery.

According to leaker Kosutami on X, the rumored Apple Vision Air plug is smaller and thinner than the original Lightning cable. The leaker also shared a bit more information about the alleged Apple Vision Air cable, including the part that connects to the spatial headset.

Sorry, forgot to send this out. pic.twitter.com/MA2pyUerbB — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025

Earlier, Kosutami mentioned that this new device is expected to be thinner and lighter, as it will feature titanium to reduce weight, including in the connectors and battery. Additionally, Apple is planning a graphite dark blue model, similar to the iPhone 5.

Not the same size with OG lightning plug. It's wider than that pic.twitter.com/LFEdV40fpB — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025

At this point, it’s unclear whether Apple will release an updated Apple Vision Pro, a new Apple Vision Air, or both products at the same time. The company is expected to update its spatial computer with the M5 chip, but the company is also rumored to introduce a lighter model with fewer top-tier specs compared to the current version.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Earlier rumors suggested that Apple might remove the outer display, one of the most expensive parts of the device. The company may also consider ditching some cameras and sensors from the upcoming Air model to differentiate it from the more expensive version.

Even though the Apple Vision Pro has been out for over a year, rumors about it are still as unclear as they were during its development phase. Since it hasn’t been as popular as Apple hoped, reports vary on whether the company plans to simply improve its internals, wait a little longer and release a full second generation, or debut a lighter and cheaper version with a different name, similar to what happened with the HomePod and HomePod mini.

BGR will continue to follow the latest rumors about this device.