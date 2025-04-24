Ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge is coming soon, new leak claims

The iPhone 17 Air dummy units might be stunning to those who get to experience them, but Apple won’t start selling an actual ultra-thin iPhone until much later this year. Until then, buyers who want a thinner flagship phone than what’s currently available in stores will soon be able to buy the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung showed its ultra-thin phone in early 2025, at the end of the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event, without disclosing any details that users really care about. Samsung said the phone would hit stores later this year without revealing the actual release date and price. Also, Samsung didn’t share specs for the handset, which reports said was still in development.

Since then, various leaks claimed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch in certain markets in May or June, somewhat later than expected. The purported Galaxy S25 Edge price also leaked, indicating that the phone will not be priced unreasonably. While the Galaxy S25 Edge won’t be cheap, it won’t be more expensive than the Ultra.

A new leak from Korea provides even more details about the Galaxy S25 Edge launch, indicating the phone will soon be available for preorder.

According to the Korean-language website FNNews, Samsung will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event on May 13th to formally announce the Galaxy S25 Edge. It’s unclear whether it’ll be an in-person or live-streamed event, but this is a rare occurrence for Samsung. The company traditionally holds two Unpacked events a year, each dedicated to a series of flagship devices.

The first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 brought us the Galaxy S25 line. The second should have starred the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, but if this report is accurate, the foldables will be unveiled during a third Unpacked press conference.

Preorders for the Galaxy S25 Edge will be available between May 14th and May 20th in South Korea and China. The phone’s release date for these markets is May 23rd, but that’s not when the US and other international markets will get the handset.

Samsung is going for a staggered release here. The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in global markets like the US on May 30th. It’s unclear how wide a launch Samsung plans to give the ultra-thin S25 model. Previous leaks said Samsung would produce around 3 million units, and the Galaxy S25 Slim experiment would serve to test the market.

FNNews also mentions the expected prices for the Galaxy S25 Edge. The 256GB model will start at 1.5 million won ($), while the 512GB version will cost 1.63 million won ($) in Korea. The prices are in line with recent leaks that said the phone will cost about as much as the Galaxy S25 Plus version. That model starts at $999 in the US.

Samsung will likely run preorder deals that let users double their storage for free.

Finally, the report mentions some of the main Galaxy S25 Edge specs. The phone will sport a 6.7-inch display, similar to the Plus model. The Edge will be between 5.8mm and 6.4mm thick.

It’ll feature a 200-megapixel wide-angle lens on the back but no telephoto camera. That’s not a surprise. Since Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Unpacked event, we’ve known that the ultra-thin handset will have a dual-lens camera on the back but lack a dedicated zoom camera.

Also important is the chip powering the Galaxy S25 Edge. The report says Samsung will use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip found in the thicker Galaxy S25 flavors. The good news here isn’t just about the chip’s high-end abilities, including support for AI features, but its efficiency. Battery life will be essential for ultra-thin phones this year, and chips like the Snapdragon 8 Elite and A19 should help with that.