tvOS 19 and watchOS 12 also expected to get major design revamps

Rumors have suggested that Apple will revamp the design of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16. However, the new design language won’t be limited to these systems. It will also reportedly hit every upcoming OS update, including tvOS 19 and watchOS 12.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports: “When I broke the news earlier this year about the new look, I noted it would come to iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. But it will actually go further and touch all of Apple’s operating systems. That means tvOS and watchOS will both be redesigned to match their more popular siblings, while visionOS will get some adjustments — in cases where the changes make sense for a headset. While iOS 7 in 2013 was the biggest-ever visual change to the iPhone’s software, the latest overhaul will be much more widely felt.”

Before Gurman’s report, another leak suggested watchOS 12 would get a new design and Apple Intelligence features. Interestingly enough, watchOS already feels similar to visionOS, as the app icons are rounded. Plus, with watchOS 11, Apple made widgets a bigger part of the system.

On the other hand, it’s unclear what changes Apple plans to apply to tvOS 19. Gurman doesn’t go into specifics in his report. However, he doesn’t seem to believe these redesigns will be enough to make WWDC successful: “Apple risks getting criticized for tinkering with the wrong thing. Many companies are talking about using AI as a replacement for current operating systems. Apple, in contrast, is focusing on making the traditional OS approach more elegant.”

WWDC 2025 is kicking off in two weeks. Apple is expected to update all of its operating systems, and it might even surprise us with a hardware announcement, such as the second generation of AirTag. We’ll have all the news when the show kicks off on June 9.