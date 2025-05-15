The App Store is about to change dramatically, and Apple’s hands are tied

For years, BGR has reported on several controversies surrounding the iPhone App Store. While Apple has been fortunate enough to maintain control over the lucrative iPhone marketplace, it may not be able to hold everything together much longer.

As the company resists third-party payment options and refuses to cooperate with governments like those of the US and the EU, the iPhone App Store is changing faster and in ways Apple can’t control.

Apple’s been under pressure on multiple fronts lately. In the US, it now has to let developers promote third-party payment options outside the App Store. It’s also allowing Epic Games to resubmit Fortnite to the iPhone App Store, though Apple is still aggressively fighting to overturn the court ruling that forced this move. Over in the EU, the company got hit with a massive fine for violating the Digital Markets Act. In response, it now displays over-the-top warnings on apps offering alternative payment methods. Meanwhile, in Brazil, regulators are giving Apple three months to open up both the App Store and its NFC system.

You don’t need to be a genius to see that the company might soon face more fines and lose even more control over the iPhone App Store.

Apple needs to play fair with developers and users

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Just as iOS 18 introduces a lot of customization that wasn’t previously available on the iPhone, it’s natural for the system to become more complex as users become more familiar with it. The iPhone will soon turn 20, and limiting its capabilities does everyone a disservice.

I believe Apple has the right to collect a commission from apps in the iPhone App Store. Developers can choose to offer their apps there while also using different payment options outside the store. We already see this model working well with the Mac. The iPhone should operate similarly. Developers aren’t penalized for distributing their software outside the Mac App Store, so why should it be any different on iPhone?

If Apple feels it isn’t making enough money because developers are using its platform “for free,” it could raise the current $99/year subscription fee for Apple Developers. It’s not my place to offer Apple a solution, but they could introduce different tiers based on a developer’s size, like Meta, Google, or Microsoft, compared to small teams or solo developers. This way, Apple could protect its investment and recoup some of the lost App Store revenue.

Also, just because developers might offer third-party payment options doesn’t mean they won’t also offer in-app purchases, or that consumers won’t want them. I usually prefer paying through Apple’s system. Still, if I subscribe to YouTube Premium, I’m likely to pay Google directly since I don’t rely solely on my iPhone for that service.

Wrap up

If Apple keeps finding new ways to prevent users from enjoying the iPhone, the App Store, and its benefits, while also refusing to comply with regulators, it risks losing customer trust and facing even stricter legislation in the future.

Apple has to accept that the iPhone has changed, the App Store has changed, and so have we. It’s time for Apple to change, too.