Next-gen Apple Vision Pro expected by late 2025 or early 2026

Over the past few days, new rumors have suggested that Apple is preparing a successor to the Vision Pro for either the end of this year or early 2026. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman corroborates these leaks, reporting that Apple is working on not just one, but two new successors to its spatial computer.

As Gurman previously claimed, Apple is said to be developing both a lighter, more affordable Vision Pro model and a Mac-tethered version that will be far more powerful. According to Gurman, “All signs point to the lighter model arriving between the end of this year and the first half of 2026.” Despite the first-generation Vision Pro’s underwhelming sales, he says, Apple has no plans to abandon the platform.

What’s particularly interesting about Gurman’s latest report is that even he isn’t certain whether the upcoming Vision Pro successor will replace the current model or simply serve as a more affordable alternative.

Adding to the speculation, leaker Kosutami recently hinted at an upcoming device called the “Apple Vision Air.” Details remain scarce, but it’s rumored to be the long-anticipated cheaper version of the Vision Pro. While Kosutami didn’t share a full spec list, they did provide a few intriguing tidbits.

According to the leak, the Apple Vision Air will feature a thinner design and use titanium throughout the frame, connectors, and battery components to reduce weight. Apple is also reportedly planning a new dark graphite blue color option, reminiscent of the iPhone 5’s black finish. As for the name, Kosutami teased, “And be noted: This might not be called Pro, but you can Air it out.”

Still, it remains unclear whether this new device will be the one to debut Apple’s rumored M5 chip and other spec upgrades—or if it will largely mirror the first Vision Pro’s capabilities while Apple readies a more powerful successor for release sometime next year.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about the upcoming Vision Pro successor. Hopefully, visionOS 3 might hint at what we can expect for this new hardware.