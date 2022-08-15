Leaker shares iPhone 14 Pro hands-on preview with pre-release devices

An Apple leaker claims that one of his sources was able to test pre-release iPhone 14 units. The source apparently had access to the Pro devices. If the information is accurate, then this might be the first iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on preview. Previously, we have shared similar hands-on reports of purported iPhone 14 dummy units.

Twitter user LeaksApplePro posted online an account of this purported iPhone 14 Pro hands-on experience. If the Twitter handle rings a bell, that’s because he’s been a constant source of Apple leaks. Like all leakers, he might not always be correct with such information. But then no leaker can boast 100% accuracy, no matter how much they’d cling to track record stats.

LeaksApplePro says his source had time to use both Pro models, experiencing the new pill-and-hole design. The notch replacement “doesn’t add anything new.” Also, it “looks weird,” according to the source. Its only other purpose compared to the notch is giving the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max a recognizable identity.

A source has had hands-on time with iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

(Thread)



-The new pill+hole doesn’t add anything new. It looks different, but it pretty much works like the notch. Once you get used to it it’s “gone”.



-It’s thick. The Pro Max feels like a brick (as usual). — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 14, 2022

Buyers should get used to the new screen design as quickly as they did with the notch on the iPhone X.

The report also notes that the iPhone 14 Pro display looks about the same as the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The person who had their hands on the new devices did not explore the rumored always-on display functionality, however.

They did look at the new 48-megapixel wide camera inside the massive camera module on the back. Apparently, there are some “issues” with the camera system. The new sensor is “the best one in a smartphone if there’s enough light,” the person said. But the iPhone 14 Pro models need more optimization for night mode.

If this hands-on experience is accurate, the pre-release iPhone 14 Pro models can’t yet match the iPhone 13 Pro’s low-light camera performance. However, Apple should fix that by the time the handsets hit stores.

The source also said that battery life should go up by a couple of hours on the iPhone 14 Pro. But there wasn’t enough time to test it. On the same note, the iPhone 14 Pro models are “thick.”

That’s on par with rumors that said the new handset will be slightly thicker than the previous generation. That’s a detail that bodes well for battery life expectations.

-The pill+hole looks weird. It’s there to differentiate new iPhones from old iPhones, but as I told you it doesn’t add anything new. You forget it’s there once you use the iPhone for a few minutes. Just like the notch. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 14, 2022

Finally, the source of this unofficial hands-on report said the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature better speakers.

We’ll have to wait for the iPhone 14 launch event to see if any of these claims turned out to be accurate. While you wait, you can check out the concept clip below that will give you an idea of what the pill-and-hole screen design look like.

