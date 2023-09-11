iPhone mini might be completely discontinued once the iPhone 15 arrives

The iPhone 15 is coming this week, with Apple set to unveil the four 2023 models on Tuesday. Once that happens, Apple will also drop the prices of several older iPhones in its lineup by $100, making them cheaper than they are today. That’s one reason to avoid buying any new iPhone right now.

Unfortunately, it appears that the iPhone 13 mini will not survive the iPhone 15 event. Apple will also cancel several iPhones in its current lineup, and the iPhone mini size might disappear completely this year. That’s not surprising, at least not to this longtime iPhone user. I predicted a few days ago that Apple might discontinue the iPhone 13 mini once the iPhone 15 arrives.

While I believe the base iPhone 15 model will offer tremendous value at its new $799 starting price, especially if you own an older iPhone model, I realize that might still be a high asking price for some buyers. But that’s why it’s worth waiting until September 12th before ordering a new iPhone from Apple. You can buy an older model that’s still newer than your current device for a better price.

Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup includes iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Image source: Apple Inc.

I told you a few days ago that Apple will discontinue the older Pro models. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be available only from carriers and other retailers as long as stock lasts.

Apple also will likely also discontinue the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, I said. There’s no way to keep those in stock while also selling the iPhone SE 3. And I did say that I expect the iPhone 13 mini to be retired come Tuesday:

I will say that ditching the iPhone SE 3 and keeping the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini in stock at $499 would be an even better idea. Yes, I also expect the iPhone 13 mini to disappear. Though, again, I’d be a big fan of that $499 price.

Fast-forward to a last-minute Twitter/X leak from Mark Gurman, and the Bloomberg reporter says that the iPhone 13 mini inventory is running low.

As you can see above, it’s not just the iPhone 13 mini stock that’s dwindling. Apple is running out of Apple Watch Ultras, Watch bands, leather cases, and MagSafe wallets, in addition to iPhone 12, 13 minis, and Pro phones.

Latest tidbits from retail:

– Low/no stock of Watch Ultras, watch bands, leather cases, MagSafe wallets, iPhone 12, 13 minis, Pro phones

– Merchandise reset on evening of Sept. 12 with manager call set for after event. Uncharacteristic for event days

– Plan to push USB-C bricks — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2023

This indicates that Apple doesn’t plan to restock these items after Tuesday. Apple will reportedly sell an Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year, so the first-gen model will disappear. Similarly, the iPhone 12 has reached its end of life. And it appears that’s the case for the iPhone 13 mini.

The iPhone 14 Pros can’t stay in stock because Apple never sells Pro iPhones once they’re a year old. That’s because the base model each year is nearly identical to the iPhone Pro model from the previous year.

That said, Apple should still sell the iPhone 13 come Tuesday, and the handset will probably cost $599 with carrier offers ($629 unlocked).

Even if you’re eying the iPhone 13 mini, you should still wait for the iPhone 15 series to come out before you get it. Whether or not Apple discontinues it, retailers that still have iPhone 13 mini in inventory will have to cut the price. The handset starts at $599 ($629) right now, just like the iPhone 12. That’s a price tag that the iPhone 13 will inherit tomorrow.

Sadly, the discontinuation of the iPhone 13 mini will mark the end of the compact iPhone. The current iPhone SE 3 is an alternative, though it features an old design without Face ID.