iPhone 17 Air battery spec leak might not be the bad news everyone thinks it is

Just the other day, I wrote about how Apple had a few tricks up its sleeve to make the iPhone 17 Air feature great battery life despite its ultra-thin design. Now, blog Naver news aggregator yeux1122 corroborates that the iPhone 17 Air could actually have decent battery life.

According to a Taiwanese supplier source, the iPhone 17 Air will be incredibly thin (5.5mm), weigh very little (about 145g), and feature a 2,800 mAh battery capacity. That’s similar to the iPhone 12, which has up to 2,815 mAh.

If this turns out to be accurate, a 2025 iPhone might struggle to handle new features without compromising battery life. But the leaker suggests the capacity could increase by 15 to 20% thanks to a possible high-density battery cell.

If Apple can push the battery capacity up to 3,360 mAh in the iPhone 17 Air, it would bring it in line with the iPhone 15, which is great.

Putting that together with recent leaks, it seems possible that Apple could deliver an ultra-thin device with solid battery life. While I’d still prefer the new battery tech in an iPhone 17 Pro Max, this means users open to trying something different won’t have to deal with too many compromises.

You can also expect these other battery improvements for the iPhone 17 Air:

Apple proprietary chips: Apple improved the iPhone 16e’s battery life thanks to the new cellular modem, the C1 chip. Apple is expected to use its own C1 processor, Wi-Fi modem, and A19 chip. By skipping third-party components, the company can offer tighter hardware and software integration, which should help battery performance.

Apple improved the iPhone 16e’s battery life thanks to the new cellular modem, the C1 chip. Apple is expected to use its own C1 processor, Wi-Fi modem, and A19 chip. By skipping third-party components, the company can offer tighter hardware and software integration, which should help battery performance. ProMotion technology: After years of keeping Always-On Display and ProMotion exclusive to Pro models, Apple will bring these features to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models. If the rumors are accurate, the devices will benefit from dynamic refresh rates that use less battery.

After years of keeping Always-On Display and ProMotion exclusive to Pro models, Apple will bring these features to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models. If the rumors are accurate, the devices will benefit from dynamic refresh rates that use less battery. AI features: Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on an AI-driven feature to save battery life. While it’s unclear if this will roll out with iOS 19, it could be a great way to tackle any potential battery concerns with the iPhone 17 Air.

There’s also a rumor that Apple is working on a new Smart Battery Case accessory. These have been popular in the past, even among Pro Max users.

All things considered, the iPhone 17 Air looks like a solid new option for Apple fans who want an ultra-thin phone that harkens back to the good old days of the iPhone 6.