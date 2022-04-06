iPhone 14 Pro Max will have thinner display bezels, new leak claims

We’ve already seen a bunch of leaked iPhone 14 schematics that seem to confirm the countless design rumors. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a different display design than the cheaper versions. Apple is moving to hole-punch displays this year, but the notch replacement isn’t quite as clean as on Android phones. The pill-and-hole design reappeared in an iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic leak that offers another interesting design detail concerning the bezel.

Apparently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 20% thinner bezels than its predecessor. If that’s true for the Pro Max, then the iPhone 14 Pro should feature the same change.

Most iPhone 14 design rumors say that the iPhone 14 series will come in two sizes. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will feature 6.1-inch displays, just like their predecessors. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6.7-inch screens.

We’ll note that the name of the iPhone 14 Max hasn’t been confirmed. But that’s what most people are calling the cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone that will replace the “mini” model.

How big is the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have the same design as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. They will feature the same notch, which is narrower on the iPhone 13 series. And the screens will be the same size as well.

Leaks say that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will not have notches at the top. Instead, Apple will put a pill-shape cutout next to a circular hole in the screen for the Face ID and FaceTime cameras and other sensors. This “new notch” should help Apple transition towards a future where the iPhone gets its own hole-punch display. Or a true all-screen design.

That said, we did report on a rather strange iPhone 14 rumor recently. A report claimed that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be taller than the non-Pro models. The height increase would help Apple accommodate the screen cutouts. However, the rumor did not point to different screen sizes for the Pro models.

This brings us to the brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max design schematics which help shed some light on the matter. Shaving 20% off the bezels seems impressive. But the bezel is already minimal on the iPhone 13. People might not notice the change unless the iPhone 14 Pro Max is sitting next to an iPhone 14 or an older iPhone model.

New design leak teases thinner bezels

But the iPhone 14 Pro Max bezel is getting slimmer if this leak is accurate. Posted on Twitter, the leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic did share the new iPhone 14 Pro Max schematics say the handset will have 1.95 mm thick bezels. Comparatively, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has 2.42 mm bezels.

It’s not a lot, but MacRumors speculates that Apple wants to shrink the bezels to place more screen space between the bezel and the pill-and-hole cutouts. These will sit 2.29 mm below the top bezel, according to the iPhone 14 Pro Max schematics.

Deleted the last one because of wrong calculation. 😬

That’s why you should double check everything. pic.twitter.com/OG7uO1FBxK — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 4, 2022

If these claims are accurate, then the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a slightly larger screen surface than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both the height and width will increase slightly. The diagonal would also increase as a result. But the increase would be minimal, to the point where Apple might not want to acknowledge it. That’s to say the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s display will probably be listed as measuring 6.7-inch on the specs pages.

But, to get back to the older iPhone 14 Pro rumor, this schematic seems to confirm claims that the more expensive phones will be slightly taller than the more affordable models.

If the iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic is accurate, then we can assume the iPhone 14 Pro will feature the same bezel reduction. That’s especially if the new notch is responsible for this unexpected design change.

