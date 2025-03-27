Here’s why the iPad 11 doesn’t have Apple Intelligence

Before Apple introduced it, rumors suggested it could be the best iPad or a boring update; unfortunately, Apple chose the second option. However, new CIRP research (via 9to5Mac) might have revealed why Cupertino went with a mild update instead of powering up the iPad 11 with Apple Intelligence and better specs. According to the charts, sales of Apple’s base-model iPads have grown significantly since the company introduced the 10th-generation model.

In 2023, the entry-level iPad represented 30% of all iPad sales; in the year before, it was 21%, and in 2021, 15%. In 2024, the market share rose once again to 38%.

Although Apple didn’t update any iPads in 2023, the launch of the iPad 10 the year before—along with the more affordable iPad 9—likely helped boost sales of these models.

In 2024, the iPad mini represented only 9% of the market share, followed by the iPad Air with 15% and the base model and iPad Pro versions with 38% each. Still, it’s better for Apple to sell crazy-expensive iPad Pro models than the cheapest versions.

Image source: CIRP

This is why I think Apple held back on Apple Intelligence on this iPad. After all, the new 11th-generation iPad continues to be a solid model thanks to a more capable processor, great cameras, and good battery life. However, if customers want to take advantage of Apple Intelligence features for taking notes, studying, and more, they need to pay extra and get a more powerful iPad.

It’s important to note that Apple Intelligence hasn’t been helping to improve iPhone sales, so it’s likely not helping iPad models either. Nonetheless, there are other benefits to an Apple device that’s AI-ready: Better specs.

If Apple sold an iPad with 8GB of RAM, at least 128GB of storage, and the A17 Pro chip or newer for around $400, it would be an instant hit, which could continue to cannibalize sales of other, more expensive models.

With that in mind, a new generation is likely still a few years away, or at least until Apple can make these more expensive iPads more valuable with other exclusive features.