CarPlay said to get a massive update in iOS 26

A few weeks after unveiling the next-generation CarPlay as CarPlay Ultra, Apple is rumored to stick with its original experience by launching a major update with iOS 26. According to 9to5Mac, Apple plans to redesign the current CarPlay interface as part of a broader effort to create better consistency across all its operating systems.

While 9to5Mac‘s report aligns with previous rumors, this is the first time a publication has mentioned Apple’s intent to continue improving the current CarPlay experience with the upcoming update. This UI overhaul is expected to follow the guidance from Project Solarium, first reported by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

According to the journalist, iOS 26 “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.” He reports that Apple will unify the appearance of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to create a more streamlined experience across devices. This may be why the company is choosing the “26” numeral instead of the expected 19.

Apple will update the look of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. This redesign is expected to be the biggest for the iPhone since iOS 7 and for the Mac since Big Sur. The goal is to bring more cohesion to Apple’s various operating systems.

Last year, iOS 18 added these CarPlay features

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple has been putting a strong focus on CarPlay features and updates in recent years. With iOS 18, Apple introduced these functions:

Spatial Audio: Drivers can now enjoy Spatial Audio songs and albums available in Apple Music and third-party apps while connected to CarPlay. Vehicles with multichannel audio systems can offer an immersive sound experience. Support for Dolby Atmos is also available in compatible vehicles.

Drivers can now enjoy Spatial Audio songs and albums available in Apple Music and third-party apps while connected to CarPlay. Vehicles with multichannel audio systems can offer an immersive sound experience. Support for Dolby Atmos is also available in compatible vehicles. Accessibility: Color Filters, Bold Text, Voice Control, and Sound Recognition accessibility features are now supported in CarPlay in iOS 18, offering a consistent experience between iPhone and vehicle.

Color Filters, Bold Text, Voice Control, and Sound Recognition accessibility features are now supported in CarPlay in iOS 18, offering a consistent experience between iPhone and vehicle. Announced Notifications support: Announce Notifications can now read your notification summaries aloud when using AirPods or CarPlay.

Wrap up

It’s unclear what else Apple might be planning for CarPlay, but this major UI overhaul could already rank among the biggest updates to vehicle infotainment systems.

BGR will keep you posted once Apple officially reveals the new CarPlay experience with iOS 26.