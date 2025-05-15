CarPlay Ultra is here with 6 big upgrades you’ll notice right away

This is not a dream. The long-anticipated “next-gen CarPlay” experience is here, rebranded as CarPlay Ultra. Starting with a new Aston Martin vehicle, US and Canada customers can order it with Apple’s most ambitious CarPlay features yet. In addition, Apple says that “models that feature the brand’s next-generation infotainment system will receive a software update in the coming weeks.”

“iPhone users love CarPlay, and it has transformed how people connect with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers, we are reimagining the in-car experience, making it even more unified and consistent,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “This next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, while deeply integrating with the car’s systems and showcasing the unique look and feel of each automaker. We are excited to kick off the rollout of CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin — and this is just the beginning, with more automakers on the way.”

These are the main upgrades available with CarPlay Ultra

Image source: Apple Inc.

If you have enough money to experience CarPlay Ultra, these are some of the best features you’ll get from your usual CarPlay experience:

All-screen experience: Unlike your current CarPlay experience, CarPlay Ultra offers an immersive experience with everything you need, including the speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, temperature gauge, and more.

Vehicle and iPhone experience: Drivers can choose to show information from their iPhone, like maps and media, along with information from the car, such as advanced driver assistance systems and tire pressure, right in the instrument cluster.

Image source: Apple Inc.

More ways to control CarPlay: Drivers can choose between onscreen controls, physical buttons, or Siri to manage both standard vehicle functions like the car’s radio and climate, as well as advanced, vehicle-specific features and controls like audio system configurations or performance settings.

A unique design for your car: The CarPlay Ultra experience is tailored based on the automaker. Apple says it works closely with different automakers to make the experience very Apple, but also what you’d expect from Aston Martin, for example.

Enhanced widget support: One of the best CarPlay Ultra features is the customizable widgets experience. The software displays real-time information, such as trip duration, fuel economy, calendar events, and weather updates. These widgets can be displayed across different screens.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Siri and Apple Intelligence: CarPlay Ultra supports Apple Intelligence, allowing users to interact with the car and other third-party apps such as parking, quick food ordering, and fuelling to suit the driver’s location and needs.