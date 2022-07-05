Apple Watch Series 8 might come in an even bigger size

The Apple Watch Series 8 appeared in several reports in the past few weeks, which detailed some of the wearable’s new features. The device will reportedly feature the same chip as the Series 7 and Series 6 models, but it’ll pack at least one additional sensor, which will be able to tell whether you have a fever. The Apple Watch Series 8 should also come in three options, including a new rugged option targeting athletes and sports enthusiasts. But the most recent Apple Watch Series 8 leak is also the most puzzling, as an insider claims the device will bring over a brand new display size.

A brief history of Apple Watch design

Since the first Apple Watch model, Apple used two display sizes, increasing each one as newer screen technologies were available. The Apple Watch started with 38mm and 42mm. Then, the Series 4 edition brought a size increase to 40mm and 44mm. Apple Watch Series 7 introduced another screen bump to 41mm and 45mm, respectively.

Apple has shrunk the display bezels over the years to increase the overall surface area of the usable display. As a result, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is almost as large as the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3.

But Apple should not bring significant redesigns to the Apple Watch every year. The Apple Watch Series 8 should feature the same screen sizes as last year’s model.

If there’s one model that could see changes, that’s the brand new Apple Watch SE edition that should replace the current SE variant. But that’s just speculation at this point. It’s unclear what the Apple Watch SE would look like.

Still, Apple should release three Apple Watch Series 8 designs this year. That’s the new Apple Watch SE, the regular model, and the rugged version. We’d expect each of them to come in two screen sizes. But that’s where the puzzling rumor comes in. According to well-known display analyst Ross Young, Apple will launch an Apple Watch Series 8 with an even larger display.

New size is larger, 1.99”. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 4, 2022

Display sizes for the Apple Watch Series 8

Young said on Twitter that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in a 1.99-inch size. Apple doesn’t use inches for the Watch sizes. The 41mm display size translates to 1.691-inch. Similarly, the 45mm size converts to 1.901-inch. Therefore, the increase to 1.99-inch would not significantly increase the display size of the Apple Watch Series 8.

Young isn’t the only Apple insider predicting the size increase. Analyst Jeff Pu said in a research note that MacRumors saw that Luxshare would be the “sole supplier” of a “high-end” 2-inch Apple Watch model this year.

Assuming the information is accurate, there’s one way for this prediction to come true. The Apple Watch Series 8 might deliver a significant redesign, the one that was rumored for last year’s series. A Watch with a flat screen and flat case might let Apple extend the display size.

Even so, many questions remain. It’s unclear which Apple Watch Series 8 will benefit from the display size increase. The new Apple Watch SE seems unlikely to get a significant redesign, as that’s supposed to be a more budget-friendly version. At best, that model can inherit the current Series 7 display design. Also, it’s unclear whether the regular Series 8 and the upcoming rugged Apple Watch model will have similar display designs and sizes.

Apple should unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 during the iPhone 14 event this September. Don’t expect any display size confirmations any sooner than that.

