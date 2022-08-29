Apple Watch Pro with big redesign might support satellite connectivity

Apple should unveil three smartwatch versions at its upcoming iPhone 14 launch event on September 7th. New models will include the Apple Watch SE 2, the Apple Watch Series 8, and the Apple Watch Pro, according to various reports.

The Apple Watch Pro will feature a larger screen, better battery life, and more rugged build quality. And now, a new report says that Apple wants to add satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch Pro. But unfortunately, the feature might not be ready for the first-generation model coming next week.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recapped the expected announcements for Apple’s iPhone 14 event in his latest Power On newsletter. He addressed satellite connectivity for the upcoming models, repeating claims he has made in the past.

Before getting to the Apple Watch Pro, Apple will supposedly add satellite support to the iPhone, likely starting with the 2022 models. Initially, satellite connectivity will be available to users for emergencies only. The iPhone 14 might sport a feature Apple internally refers to as Emergency Message via Satellite.

The feature lets users send SOS messages to first responders from locations that might lack cellular connectivity. People in mountainous regions or at sea could report emergencies from remote areas.

In the future, Apple might expand on that feature. At some point, iPhones might even support satellite connectivity for internet access and calls.

Gurman also notes that Apple has discussed giving the Apple Watch Pro satellite features. If it happens, however, satellite connectivity will be added at some point down the road, not the first-gen wearable that Apple is about to unveil.

Satellite connectivity on an Apple Watch Pro would make sense, considering this is the kind of device people might want to use in remote locations, especially if Apple manages to offer significant battery life improvements.

That’s just speculation at this point, however. All we know for certain is that Apple will unveil new Apple Watches alongside the iPhone 14 next week.

More Apple Watch coverage: For more Apple Watch news, visit our Apple Watch Series 8 guide.