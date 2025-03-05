Apple unveils M4 MacBook Air with all-day battery life

After unveiling the new M3 iPad Air, a spec-up base-model iPad, and new spring colors for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, Apple just made the announcement of its long-anticipated M4 MacBook Air. Available in the same 13—and 15-inch options, it adds a new sky-blue color. This laptop also has another key change: the M4 processor.

“MacBook Air is by far the world’s most popular laptop, and today we’re giving everyone even more reasons to love it, including a big boost in performance with the M4 chip, a new Center Stage camera, and a beautiful new sky blue color,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Combined with its thin and light, fanless design, all-day battery life, and the incredible capabilities of macOS Sequoia with Apple Intelligence, MacBook Air is unlike any other laptop. And with a new lower starting price of $999, MacBook Air delivers more value to consumers than ever before, making this the perfect moment to upgrade or experience the Mac for the first time.”

With at least 16GB of RAM, this MacBook Air features the M4 chip with a powerful 10-core CPU, an up to 10-core GPU, and support for up to 32GB of unified memory, making the new MacBook Air up to 2x faster than the M1 model.

In addition to the new chip, Apple added a new 12MP Center Stage camera, which is the same as the one available with the new MacBook Pro and iMac products introduced last year. Thanks to the new chip, MacBook Air now supports up to two 6K external displays, in addition to its built-in Liquid Retina display.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 starts at $999 (U.S.) and $899 (U.S.) for education, and the 15‑inch MacBook Air with M4 starts at $1,199 (U.S.) and $1,099 (U.S.) for education. Both are available in starlight, silver, space gray, and sky blue.